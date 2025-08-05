Press Release

August 5, 2025 Gatchalian: ARAL Program to accelerate learning recovery "As principal author and sponsor of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act, I welcome the Department of Education's rollout of this much-needed intervention to help address and prevent the worsening of our education crisis. Sa pamamagitan ng programang ito, mapapatatag natin ang pundasyon ng ating mga mag-aaral, lalo na pagdating sa literacy at numeracy. Bilang Chairman ng Committee on Finance, makikipagtulungan tayo sa DepEd upang matiyak na matatanggap ng programa ang kinakailangan nitong pondo upang maipatupad nang maayos."