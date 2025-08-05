Press Release

August 5, 2025 'Mahigit doble ang diperensiya': Bam Aquino questions cost gap between gov't and private sector classrooms Senator Bam Aquino on Tuesday questioned the significant discrepancy in costs between government-funded public school classrooms and those built by the private sector. "Bakit magkaibang-magkaiba iyong presyo. Paki-explain nga sa amin at sa taumbayan bakit magkaiba iyong presyo ng classroom sa gobyerno at classroom pagdating sa private sector at local government units," Aquino said during an interview on "Headstart." The senator revealed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) prices each classroom at around ₱2.5 million, while non-government organizations are able to build them for around ₱1 million or less. "Para gumawa ng isang classroom sa DPWH, sa kuwento sa akin ng mga mayor, P2.5 million iyong presyo. Pero bakit ang Angat Buhay ni Ma'am Leni (Robredo), Hope Foundation, at Chinese Chamber, they can do it for a little bit more than a million or less than a million pesos," he pointed out. Aquino said the Senate Committee on Basic Education, which he chairs, will conduct a hearing on the issue of classroom backlog next week, where he expects government officials to explain the disparity in construction costs. "Once we're able to determine what the right price is, then we can talk about how to increase the funds. Paano palalakihin iyong pondo at paano sabay-sabay tayong gagawa ng classroom para sa kabataan," Aquino emphasized. "If we're able to bring the price down, madodoble natin iyong number of classrooms," he insisted. As part of efforts to address the shortage of 165,000 classrooms across the country, Aquino has filed the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act, which will provide supplementary support to government initiatives once passed. The Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act intends to authorize capable local government units (LGUs) and private sector entities to build classrooms in compliance with national standards and guidelines within their jurisdictions, with funding support from the national government. Bam Aquino kinuwestiyon ang malaking diperensiya sa presyo ng classroom ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor Kinuwestiyon ni Senador Bam Aquino nitong Martes ang malaking diperensiya sa presyo ng paggawa ng classroom na pinondohan ng gobyerno at mga itinayo ng pribadong sektor. "Bakit magkaibang-magkaiba iyong presyo. Paki-explain nga sa amin at sa taumbayan bakit magkaiba iyong presyo ng classroom sa gobyerno at classroom pagdating sa private sector at local government units," wika ni Aquino sa isang panayam sa programang "Headstart." Ibinunyag ng senador na humigit-kumulang ₱2.5 milyon ang gastos ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa bawat classroom habang ang ilang non-government organizations ay nakakagawa ng classroom sa halagang ₱1 milyon o mas mababa pa. "Para gumawa ng isang classroom sa DPWH, sa kuwento sa akin ng mga mayor, P2.5 million iyong presyo. Pero bakit ang Angat Buhay ni Ma'am Leni (Robredo), Hope Foundation, at Chinese Chamber, they can do it for a little bit more than a million or less than a million pesos," punto ni Aquino. Sinabi ni Aquino na magsasagawa ng pagdinig ang Senate Committee on Basic Education, na kanyang pinamumunuan, sa susunod na linggo upang talakayin ang kakulangan sa mga silid-aralan, kung saan inaasahan niyang magbibigay linaw ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno ukol sa malaking diperensya sa presyo ng paggawa ng classroom. "Once we're able to determine what the right price is, then we can talk about how to increase the funds. Paano palalakihin iyong pondo at paano sabay-sabay tayong gagawa ng classroom para sa kabataan," wika ni Aquino. "If we're able to bring the price down, madodoble natin iyong number of classrooms," giit pa niya. Bilang bahagi ng kanyang pagsisikap na maresolba ang classroom backlog na umaabot sa 165,000, inihain ni Aquino ang Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act na layong magbigay ng karagdagang suporta sa mga inisyatibo ng pamahalaan kapag naisabatas. Layon ng SBN 121 or Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act na pasimulan ang kooperasyon at pagtutulungan ng LGU, pribadong sektor, at DepEd na makapagtayo ng mas maraming silid-aralan -- ayon sa pamantayan at may suporta mula sa national government.