Press Release

August 4, 2025 PANGILINAN FILES FOI BILL TO PROMOTE TRANSPARENCY, GOOD GOVERNANCE Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan filed the People's Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in the Senate, reaffirming his long-standing commitment to transparency, public accountability, and people-centered reforms. Senate Bill No. 720, which was filed last July 21, seeks to pass an enabling law to fulfill "a long-awaited constitutional mandate to ensure transparency and accountability," which was provided for by the Philippine Constitution--Section 7, Article 3 and Section 28, Article 2. Lamenting the elusiveness of a law to effectively exercise Filipinos' right to information on matters of public concern, the senator said the proposed bill will establish clear procedures for citizens to access government documents, records, and data, while also ensuring safeguards for national security and personal privacy. "Our citizens deserve a government that is open, transparent, and accountable," Pangilinan said. "We can take a vital step forward in fighting corruption, strengthening public trust in government, and enabling meaningful civic participation with the passage of the FOI." The senator's proposed measure will cover all government agencies, including the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. It will also apply to constitutional commissions and constitutionally mandated bodies, local governments, chartered institutions, government-owned- or-controlled corporations (GOCCs), including state universities and colleges. The bill stated that there shall be "a legal presumption in favor of access to information," with the burden of proving that the information requested is exempted from disclosure falling on the government agencies and instrumentalities subjected to the request. The list of documents and information that must be accessible to the public according to Pangilinan's bill are: the annual Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the President, Vice President, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, justices of the Supreme Court, members of Constitutional Commissions and other constitutional offices, and officers of the Armed Forces with general or flag rank. Government agencies must also regularly upload on their websites the following: annual budget, itemized monthly collections and disbursement, summary of income and expenditures, Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) utilization, annual procurement plan and procurement list, updated plantilla of positions (including vacancies), loans, bids and contracts, among others. The bill also identified the criminal offenses and penalties that may be imposed upon government employees who conceal information and individuals who divulge confidential information. Penalties range from imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months and a fine of P10,000 to P100,000. Government employees who willfully destroy public information or sell information being requested may also be fined not less than P500,000 but not more than P1,000,000, or penalized for five years but not more than 15 years, or both. Pangilinan emphasized that the FOI Bill complements existing anti-corruption measures and advances democratic governance. "An informed citizenry is essential to democratic progress. The FOI law will empower Filipinos with the information they need to hold leaders accountable and take part in nation-building," he added.