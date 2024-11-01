Press Release

August 4, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN Considering that a Motion for Reconsideration has been filed, we respectfully urge the Supreme Court to seriously consider the earlier proposal of Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban: 1. To issue a status quo ante order, and 2. To call for oral arguments. By doing so, all parties--the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court, and the wider legal community--can take pause, step back, and prevent the nation from sliding into a spiraling abyss of a constitutional war of attrition, both in words and in deeds. Such a conflict will only further erode the people's trust in our democratic institutions and inflict lasting harm upon them. We respectfully appeal to the Supreme Court, as the final arbiter of all constitutional disputes, to navigate through the Motion for Reconsideration towards the path enunciated in its own ruling in the case Civil Liberties Union v. Executive Secretary of harmonising and giving legal validity and binding effect to the Constitutional prerogatives, powers and duties of the Supreme Court, the HoR and the Senate. PAHAYAG NI SENADOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN Dahil may inihain nang Motion for Reconsideration, magalang naming hinihiling sa Korte Suprema na seryosong isaalang-alang ang naunang mungkahi ng Retiradong Punong Mahistrado Artemio Panganiban: 1. Maglabas ng isang status quo ante order, at 2. Magdaos ng oral arguments. Sa pamamagitan nito, magkakaroon ng pagkakataon ang lahat ng panig--ang Senado, ang Mababang Kapulungan, ang Korte Suprema, at ang mas malawak na pamayanang legal--na huminto, umatras ng ilang hakbang, at pigilan ang bansa sa tuluyang pagkahulog sa walang hangganang bangin ng isang konstitusyunal na war of attrition, sa salita man o sa gawa. Ang ganitong bangayan ay lalo lamang makakasira sa tiwala ng taumbayan sa ating mga demokratikong institusyon at magdudulot ng matinding pinsala sa mga ito. Tayo ay umaapela nang buong paggalang sa Korte Suprema bilang final arbiter ng lahat ng diskurso kaugnay sa konstitusiyon, na pagdesisyunan ang Motion for Reconsideration patungo sa landas na tinahak ng sarili nilang ruling sa kaso ng Civil Liberties Union v. Executive Secretary kung saan pinag-isa at binigyan ng legal validity at binding effect ang mga pangunahing Karapatan ayon sa Saligang Batas, kapangyarihan at tungkulin ng Korte Suprema, HoR, at Senado.