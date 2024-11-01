Press Release

August 4, 2025 CHIZ: BANNING PUBLIC OFFICIALS, KIN FROM GOV'T PROJECTS TO BOOST PROCUREMENT SAFEGUARDS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on Monday (Aug. 4) expressed confidence that Senate Bill No. 783, which disqualifies public officials and their relatives up to fourth civil degree from entering into government contracts, will further sharpen the country's procurement safeguards as part of the continuing efforts to fight graft and corruption. In filing the bill this morning, the Senate chief said the measure directly responds to President Marcos Jr.'s call in his State of the Nation Address recently to eliminate conflicts of interest and reinforce integrity in public transactions. "This measure affirms our shared commitment to the President's call for clean governance. It's time we close the gaps that allow undue influence to persist in public contracts," Senate President Escudero said. Building on the landmark passage of Republic Act No. 12009, also known as the New Government Procurement Act, SB 783 aims to further insulate government contracts from undue influence. It applies to transactions involving supplies, infrastructure, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships, except those deemed highly technical, proprietary, or confidential. "This bill is a response to persistent irregularities and corruption in government contracts," the Senate leader said in the explanatory note. "Despite existing safeguards, undue influence continues to undermine fairness and impartiality. By extending disqualification to a broader circle of relatives, we aim to restore public trust and ensure that procurement processes are truly merit-based." The Bicolano senator, through his bill, also clarified the scope of "public official," encompassing those in policy-determining, supervisory, or managerial roles--whether in career or non-career service--and including military and uniformed personnel. It mandates the Government Procurement Policy Board, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Public-Private Partnership Center, and the Governance Commission for GOCCs to jointly promulgate implementing rules within 60 days of its effectivity. Senate Bill No. 783 will be referred to the appropriate committee for deliberation. The veteran legislator had earlier hoped that his bill will be considered by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for inclusion in the Common Legislative Agenda of the 20th Congress by the Marcos administration. "SB 783 marks a strategic step in our broader push for institutional resilience, transparency, and systemic reform," Senate President Escudero said.