Press Release

August 4, 2025 Bato on the reso pursuing impeachment: respect the Supreme Court Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has emphasized the need to show respect to the country's High Court as he declared that he will not sign the resolution questioning the decision of the Supreme Court. "Hindi ako abogado pero marunong akong rumespeto at sumunod sa hatol ng Korte Suprema kaya hindi niyo ako mapapapirma sa isang resolusyon na kumukwestyon nito," Dela Rosa said when asked for a comment about a resolution filed by Senators Aquino, Hontiveros, Pangilinan and Sotto seeking to continue Duterte's impeachment after the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional. In an earlier text message to reporters, the Mindanaoan senator also said, "I have no idea about that. If there's any, I am not foolish enough to sign it." On July 25, the Supreme Court En Banc unanimously voted to declare the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte as 'unconstitutional,' due to the violation of the 1-year bar rule, due process clause, and the right to speedy disposition of cases. The same impeachment complaint was the subject of Dela Rosa's privilege speech which he delivered before the closing of the 19th Congress, calling it 'Constitutionally-infirm.' In his speech, Dela Rosa said, "had the House complied with their own rules and the Constitution, the three previous impeachment complaints would have been referred to the appropriate Committee by the time the present impeachment complaint was filed and sponsored by the members of the House of Representatives. In other words, your Honors, the intentional inaction of the House of Representatives allowed its members to purportedly circumvent the one-year ban enshrined in Article XI, Section 3 paragraph 5 of the Constitution." "Given the glaring circumvention of the Constitution, should we allow impeachment complaints which are Constitutionally-infirm to be heard and tried by this body?... Hindi po ba mawawalan ng saysay ang pagconvene ng Senate as an impeachment court kung malinaw na labag sa Konstitusyon ang nais nating itayo?" Dela Rosa further said. Dela Rosa's privilege speech was the reason behind the Senate's action to remand the Articles of Impeachment to the House of Representatives.