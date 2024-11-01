Press Release

July 30, 2025 Legarda pushes bill to streamline MSME support In celebration of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Month this July, Senator Loren Legarda has filed the proposed 'Pangkabuhayan Act,' a bill aimed at simplifying access to government financing and livelihood programs, leveraging technology and innovation to encourage more Filipinos to start their own businesses and support the growth of existing ones. "The future of MSMEs is anchored on our ability to innovate. By simplifying and strengthening support systems, and taking advantage of technology, we provide more opportunities for Filipinos to start and sustain businesses, we nurture an efficient and competitive economic environment, and we promote sustainable and inclusive growth," Legarda said. The proposed 'Pangkabuhayan Act' seeks to establish a centralized assistance portal or Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development Centers (SLEDs) in every rural municipality that will function as one-stop hubs for training, business registration, technical support, and access to financial assistance and other services for MSMEs, with priority given to the most economically depressed areas. "Compared to larger enterprises, our MSMEs are more susceptible to changes in our economy, which would also affect their capability to employ and expand. I hope that the passage of the proposed 'Pangkabuhayan Act' will create mechanisms to reduce red tape and regulatory barriers for starting or expanding MSME ventures. With its strong alignment with the objectives of the Philippine Innovation Act, the proposed legislation will also ensure that MSMEs will gain access to digital transformation," Legarda said. "With this proposed legislation, we aim that MSMEs will not just be recipients of aid, but will also be enablers of socio-economic empowerment, creative growth and global competitiveness," Legarda concluded. The MSMEs account for 99.5% of the businesses in the Philippines and employ over 63% of the workforce. Legarda, principal sponsor and author of the Magna Carta for MSMEs and principal author of the Philippine Innovation Act, has long underscored the important role that MSMEs play in generating jobs and alleviating poverty throughout the country. (30) Legarda, isinusulong ang panukalang batas para pasimplehin ang suporta sa MSMEs Sa pagdiriwang ng Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Month ngayong Hulyo, inihain ni Senador Loren Legarda ang panukalang 'Pangkabuhayan Act,' isang batas na layong pasimplehin ang pag-access sa mga programang pinansyal at pangkabuhayan ng gobyerno gamit ang teknolohiya at inobasyon upang mahikayat ang mas maraming Pilipino na magtayo ng sariling negosyo at suportahan ang paglago mga MSME. "Ang kinabukasan ng ating MSMEs ay nakasalalay sa ating kakayahang mag-innovate. Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapasimple at pagpapalakas ng mga sistemang sumusuporta at paggamit ng teknolohiya, mas marami tayong mabibigyan ng pagkakataong magsimula at magpatuloy ng negosyo, maisusulong natin ang isang efficient at kompetitibong ekonomiya, at mapalalago ang isang sustenable at inklusibong kaunlaran," ani Legarda. Layon ng panukalang 'Pangkabuhayan Act' na magtatag ng centralized assistance portal o Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development Centers (SLEDs) sa bawat bayan na magsisilbing one-stop hub para sa pagsasanay, pagpaparehistro ng negosyo, teknikal na suporta, at pag-access sa pinansyal na tulong at iba pang serbisyo para sa MSMEs, na bibigyang prayoridad ang mga pinakamahihirap na lugar. "Kumpara sa malalaking negosyo, mas naaapektuhan ang ating MSMEs ng mga pagbabago sa ating ekonomiya, na nakaaapekto rin sa kanilang kakayahan na mag-empleyo at lumago. Inaasahan kong sa pagpasa ng panukalang 'Pangkabuhayan Act,' magkakaroon tayo ng mga mekanismo para mabawasan ang red tape at mga balakid sa regulasyon para sa pagsisimula o pagpapalawak ng MSME ventures. Sa malakas nitong pagkaka-align sa mga layunin ng Philippine Innovation Act, matitiyak din na magkakaroon ng access ang MSMEs sa digital transformation," dagdag pa ni Legarda. "Sa panukalang ito, nais nating ang MSMEs ay hindi lang maging tagatanggap ng tulong, kundi maging katuwang din sa pagbibigay kapangyarihang pangkabuhayan, pag-usbong ng malikhaing industriya, at pagtataguyod ng global competitiveness," pagtatapos ni Legarda. Ang MSMEs ay bumubuo ng 99.5% ng mga negosyo sa bansa at nagbibigay ng trabaho sa mahigit 63% ng manggagawang Pilipino. Si Legarda ang pangunahing sponsor at may-akda ng Magna Carta for MSMEs at pangunahing may-akda ng Philippine Innovation Act, na matagal nang binibigyang-diin ang mahalagang papel ng MSMEs sa paglikha ng trabaho at pagpapababa ng antas ng kahirapan sa buong bansa.