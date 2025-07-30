Press Release

July 30, 2025 Lacson Pushes Certainty of Punishment on Contractors, Gov't Accomplices in Failed and Ghost Flood Control Projects More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/30/lacson-pushes-certainty-of-punishment-on-contractors-govt-accomplices-in-failed-and-ghost-flood-control-projects/ After the auditing of flood control programs to see which of them are failed or ghost projects, there must be the certainty of punishment on the erring contractors involved, as well as their accomplices in government. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this on Wednesday as he said the culprits will likely lie low for now - and go back to business if no one is actually punished. "The most effective mechanism is the certainty of punishment. Someone must be held accountable. Because if not, the flood control mess will continue, with the culprits lying low and then going back to business. So that is the most effective mechanism - to see the culprits actually getting punished," he said in Filipino in an interview on Bombo Radyo Philippines. Lacson bared last week that almost P2 trillion had been allocated for flood control projects since 2011, but this failed to stop floods from affecting Filipinos. He also cited figures showing that up to half of the P2 trillion may have ended up in some people's pockets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday, ordered an audit of flood control programs and to make public the list of failed and ghost projects - and to charge those responsible. "So what is needed now is to convert the President's order into concrete action, to hold accountable not just the contractors but also their accomplices in the government," Lacson said. Lacson: Kailangan ang Katiyakan na Paparusahan ang Contractor at Kasabwat sa Gobyerno sa mga Palpak at Guni-Guning Flood Control Projects More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/30/lacson-pushes-certainty-of-punishment-on-contractors-govt-accomplices-in-failed-and-ghost-flood-control-projects/ Matapos ang pag-audit ng mga flood control program para makita kung alin dito ang palpak at alin ang guni-guni lamang, dapat isunod ang katiyakan na paparusahan ang mga tiwaling contractor, at ang kasabwat nila sa pamahalaan. Iginiit ito nitong Miyerkules ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson, na nagbabala na magpapalamig lang muna ang mga sangkot, at babalik sa dati sa oras na makita nilang wala palang mapaparusahan. "Yung pinaka-epektibong mekanismo ang certainty na may mapaparusahan, may mananagot. Kasi kung wala, uulit na naman yan. Magpapalamig lang tapos babalik na naman din. So yan sa tingin ko lang pinakasiguradong pamamaraan. Kailangan may makitang managot," aniya sa panayam sa Bombo Radyo Philippines. Nitong nakaraang linggo, isiniwalat ni Lacson na halos P2 trilyon ang nailaan para sa mga flood control project mula 2011, nguni't patuloy pa rin ang pagbaha. Dagdag niya, maaaring umabot na ng kalahati nito ang napunta sa bulsa ng iilan. Sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noong Lunes, nag-utos si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ng audit ng flood control program at isapubliko ang listahan ng palpak at guni-guni na proyekto - at kasuhan ang mga sangkot. "So kailangan lang ma-convert ito sa konkretong aksyon na kung saan may managot na hindi lang kontratista kundi ang mga kasabwat nila sa pamahalaan," ani Lacson.