Gatchalian seeks urgent action vs. 'mental health crisis'

"The Philippine National Police's report that 2,000 people died by suicide from January to June 2025 confirms that our country is grappling with a mental health crisis that needs our urgent attention. Huwag na nating hintaying may buhay pang mawala bago tayo kumilos.

Now is the time to ensure that our laws, such as the Mental Health Act and the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, are more than just promises on paper. These must be fully implemented, adequately funded, and made truly accessible to every Filipino who needs help."