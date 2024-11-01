New Hope for Patients: Gatchalian Lauds SONA's Health Highlights

Senator Win Gatchalian welcomed the government's strides in expanding access to healthcare, as highlighted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The chief executive emphasized the construction of new specialty centers nationwide. As co-author of the Regional Specialty Centers Act (Republic Act No. 11959), which was signed in 2023, Gatchalian championed the creation of at least one specialty center in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in every region within five years. Specialty centers are units or departments in hospitals offering specialized care in addressing particular conditions.

The President also mentioned in his SONA the importance of the increased benefits offered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), as well as the move to simplify the process of accessing medical assistance through its upcoming integration into the eGov app. "Pumunta ka lang sa isang public hospital wala ka nang babayaran. 'Yun talaga ang gusto nating ibigay sa ating mga kababayan," said Gatchalian.

The SONA further noted that PhilHealth covers free dialysis, heart surgeries, cancer aid, rehab for PWDs, and treatment for child malnutrition, among others.

Bagong Pag-asa para sa mga Pasyente: Gatchalian Pinuri ang mga Tampok sa Kalusugan sa SONA ng Pangulo

Ikinatuwa ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga hakbang ng pamahalaan sa pagpapalawak ng access sa serbisyong pangkalusugan, na binigyang-diin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kanyang ika-apat na State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Binanggit ng Pangulo ang pagpapatayo ng mga bagong specialty centers sa buong bansa. Bilang co-author ng Regional Specialty Centers Act (Republic Act No. 11959) na nilagdaan noong 2023, isinulong ni Gatchalian ang pagtatayo ng hindi bababa sa isang specialty center sa mga ospital ng Department of Health (DOH) sa bawat rehiyon sa loob ng limang taon. Ang mga specialty centers ay mga yunit o departamento sa mga ospital na nagbibigay ng espesyal na pangangalaga sa mga partikular na kondisyon.

Ibinahagi rin ng Pangulo sa kanyang SONA ang kahalagahan ng pinalawak na benepisyo ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) at ang hakbang na gagawing mas simple na ang proseso ng pagkuha ng medical assistance sa pamamagitan ng integrasyon nito sa eGov app. "Pumunta ka lang sa isang public hospital, wala ka nang babayaran. 'Yun talaga ang gusto nating ibigay sa ating mga kababayan," ani Gatchalian.

Nabanggit din sa SONA na sinasaklaw ng PhilHealth ang libreng dialysis, heart surgeries, tulong sa may cancer, rehabilitasyon para sa mga PWD, at paggamot sa malnutrisyon ng mga bata, at iba pa.