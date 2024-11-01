Press Release

July 29, 2025 EDCOM 2: ECCD Council, LGUs sign agreement to establish more than 300 child dev't centers nationwide The Early Childhood Education and Development (ECCD) Council today signed a memorandum of agreement with 57 local chief executives, benefiting 154 barangays in need of Child Development Centers (CDCs) around the country. The agreement outlines the terms of implementation by LGUs of Multi-Purpose Building (MPB) projects to be used for CDCs. The agreement also outlines that the establishment of these centers are chargeable against the Local Government Support Fund - Financial Assistance to LGUs (LGSF-FA to LGUs) under the general appropriations act. The signing was witnessed by Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. "This milestone is a step towards the right direction in our collective efforts to "fix the foundations" of our education system. This agreement marks the government's resolute commitment to address our learning crisis, and we laud President Bongbong Marcos's decisive leadership", EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. The signing is in compliance with Joint Circular No. 2, issued last April 2025, of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) on the implementation by LGUs of Multi-Purpose Building projects to be used as CDCs in identified centerless barangays. Under the Joint Circular, LGUs are tasked to provide the land, with a minimum size of one hundred fifty square meters (150 sqm) size, where the CDCs will be constructed. LGUs are also mandated to shoulder additional costs for the building construction, if any, as part of their counterpart obligation to complete the project. In addition, the beneficiary LGUs shall fund the cost of operation, maintenance and repairs of the CDCs, including payment of CDC personnel, utilities and other operating expenses of the CDCs. President Bongbong Marcos' fourth State of the Nation Address highlighted early childhood care and development as one of his administration's priority areas. "Naglaan tayo ng isang bilyon para makapagtayo ng mahigit tatlong daang Barangay Child Development Centers at "Bulilit Centers" sa buong bansa", he announced. Findings from the EDCOM 2 Year Two Report showed that, despite a 1990 law mandating the construction of a daycare center in every barangay in the country, more than 5,800 barangays still do not have CDCs. "We extend our gratitude to DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman for their decisive action and partnership in our mission to improve the quality of our ECCD system, Yee said. "This collaboration is evidence that the Marcos administration champions education - especially the early childhood education - as a top priority for the future of the nation". *****