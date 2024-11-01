Press Release

July 29, 2025 Cayetano backs government push for digital reform Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, a long-time advocate for digital transformation, shared the administration's push for key digital upgrades in education but stressed the need for reforms to go beyond infrastructure and prioritize meaningful, people-centered legislation. "Three words -- relevance, transformation, and building. It must be part of nation-building. It should be transformative and relevant -- ibig sabihin, dama ng mga tao na importante sila," the senator said on Monday, July 28, 2025. His remarks came shortly after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered the same day, pledged to integrate more digital tools into learning, including providing internet access in all public schools by year-end. In his address, the President reported that Phases 1 to 3 of the National Fiber Backbone have been completed, 19,000 free Wi-Fi sites are now active, and SIM Cards with free data have been distributed to students nationwide. Cayetano, principal author of two key digital reform measures in the 19th Congress -- the E-Governance Act and the Konektadong Pinoy Act -- is aligned with this digital transformation advocacy, which emphasizes the importance of leveraging digital tools to address the country's pressing challenges. "Digitalization is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today," said the senator, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education. In recent years, Cayetano has sought for the passage of the E-Governance Act, which aims to enhance government efficiency, streamline services, and promote transparency - ensuring that both citizens and businesses benefit from digital transformation. He also pushed for the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which aims to make it easier for service providers to enter the market, fostering competition, and offering consumers a greater number and more affordable options for internet services - especially for students, those around educational institutions, and in rural areas. Among other things, Cayetano welcomed the President's candid tone in his SONA, noting that it set a constructive direction for the remainder of his term. "The tone of honesty by starting na itong election na 'to ay may problema kasi kulang ang serbisyo... Y'ung mag-start ka lang ng honesty doon, it's a good sign kasi sa next 3 years, may time ka para baguhin ito," he said. Cayetano suportado ang pagtulak ng gobyerno para sa digital reform Suportado ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang plano ng gobyerno na gawing mas moderno at digital ang sistema sa edukasyon. Pero sabi niya, hindi lang dapat sa imprastraktura nakatutok ang mga pagbabago - mas mahalaga pa rin ang paggawa ng mga batas na talagang makakatulong sa mga tao. "Three words -- relevance, transformation, and building. It must be part of nation-building. It should be transformative and relevant -- ibig sabihin, dama ng mga tao na importante sila," wika ng senador nitong Lunes, July 28, 2025. Sinabi ito ni Cayetano matapos ang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kung saan sinabi ng Pangulo na gusto niyang magamit pa ang digital tools sa pag-aaral tulad ng pagbibigay ng internet sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan bago matapos ang taon. Ayon sa Pangulo, tapos na ang unang tatlong bahagi ng National Fiber Backbone, mayroon nang 19,000 libreng Wi-Fi sites sa buong bansa, at namigay na ng SIM Card na may libreng internet sa mga estudyante. Si Cayetano ang principal author ng mga panukalang batas tulad ng E-Governance Act at ang Konektadong Pinoy Act na parehong nagtutulak para sa digital transformation. Naniniwala siyang malaking tulong ang teknolohiya kung tama ang paggamit nito at maayos ang paglalaan sa bawat ahensya ng gobyerno. "Digitalization is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today," wika ng senador, na siya ring chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education. Gusto ni Cayetano na sa E-Governance Act, magagawang mabilis, mas maayos, at mas malinaw ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng digital na paraan. Layunin nito na makinabang ang lahat - mapa-tao o negosyo. Layunin naman niya sa Konektadong Pinoy Act na padaliin ang pagpasok ng mas maraming internet providers para bumaba ang presyo at mas maraming pagpipilian, lalo na sa mga estudyante, paaralan, at malalayong lugar. Pinuri rin ni Cayetano ang pagiging tapat ng Pangulo sa kanyang SONA, lalo na nang aminin nito ang kakulangan sa serbisyo. "The tone of honesty by starting na itong election na 'to ay may problema kasi kulang ang serbisyo... Y'ung mag-start ka lang ng honesty doon, it's a good sign kasi sa next 3 years, may time ka para baguhin ito," aniya.