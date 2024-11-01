Press Release

July 29, 2025 Cayetano backs audit of flood control projects, says action must follow words Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call for a public audit of flood control projects and a crackdown on corruption in infrastructure programs, saying these are long-overdue steps that reinforce what he has long been advocating in the Senate. This came after Marcos, in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to submit a complete list of flood control projects started or completed over the past three years. "Noong araw, magyayabang ka sa SONA, at ang sinasabi ng mga dating Presidente ay 'Babaha ng proyekto.' Ngayon, he was honest enough to say y'ung mga proyekto ay palpak, ghost, kaya bumaha," Cayetano said on July 28, 2025. Cayetano had earlier pointed to persistent flooding across Luzon as evidence that many government infrastructure projects remain unfinished or ineffective, warning that the country cannot settle for announcements of completed work while flood control efforts remain delayed or poorly executed. "Ang hilig kasi natin ay 'case closed' pero hindi 'case solved.' Palaging sinasabi na sarado na 'yan, tapos na 'yan, kahapon na issue na 'yan, pero hindi naman na-solve y'ung issue," he said. President Marcos made similar points after inspecting storm-hit communities across the country, saying the list of projects will undergo a performance audit and review to identify failed, unfinished, or ghost projects. Cayetano, who has repeatedly raised concerns about the DPWH's delays and misaligned priorities, earlier warned that communities remain exposed to disaster because of ineffective or incomplete projects. He also led the Blue Ribbon Committee's investigation into the collapse of the Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela -- a P1-billion project that failed shortly after its inauguration -- which highlighted structural weaknesses and accountability gaps in publicly funded infrastructure. While Cayetano acknowledged the President's frankness as a welcome shift from the usual SONA platitudes, he said the real test lies in whether those strong words will be matched by actual implementation and lasting reform. "This SONA shows that the President listened. But the key is not only the talk today. Will the people under him actually carry it out at magka-tunay na reporma?" he said. "Let's see at the end of the year kung mapa-publish [ang mga pangalan ng] kung sino ang mananagot," he added. As part of his priority measures in the newly convened 20th Congress, Cayetano also filed the Emergency Response Department (ERD) Act, which seeks to establish a single, accountable agency for disaster preparedness, relief, and rehabilitation. "We may not be able to stop disasters, but we can empower ourselves with knowledge, training, education, equipment, tools, and the right infrastructure to cope with disasters so many lives would not be lost and there would be less devastation," he said. Cayetano suportado ang imbestigasyon sa flood control projects Suportado ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang panawagan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na imbestigahan ang mga flood control projects ng gobyerno at sugpuin ang katiwalian sa mga proyektong imprastruktura, kasunod ng naging pahayag ng Pangulo sa kanyang ika-apat na State of the Nation Address (SONA). Ayon kay Cayetano, matagal na niyang isinusulong sa Senado ang mga hakbang na ito kaya't positibo niyang tinanggap ang utos ng Pangulo sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na magsumite ng kumpletong listahan ng mga flood control projects na sinimulan o natapos sa nakalipas na tatlong taon. "Noong araw, magyayabang ka sa SONA, at ang sinasabi ng mga dating Presidente ay 'Babaha ng proyekto.' Ngayon, he was honest enough to say y'ung mga proyekto ay palpak, ghost, kaya bumaha," wikai ni Cayetano nitong July 28, 2025. Bago pa man ang SONA, mariin nang binatikos ni Cayetano ang sunod-sunod na pagbaha sa Luzon na aniya'y patunay na maraming proyekto ng gobyerno ay hindi tapos o hindi epektibo. "Ang hilig kasi natin ay 'case closed' pero hindi 'case solved.' Palaging sinasabi na sarado na 'yan, tapos na 'yan, kahapon na issue na 'yan, pero hindi naman na-solve y'ung issue," wika niya. Kaugnay nito, sinabi ni Pangulong Marcos na isasailalim sa performance audit ang mga proyekto upang matukoy ang mga palpak, di-tapos, o ghost projects. Si Cayetano, na kilalang kritiko ng DPWH pagdating sa mga delayed at palyadong proyekto, ay matagal nang nagbababala na maraming komunidad ang nananatiling lantad sa sakuna dahil sa kapalpakan sa mga imprastruktura. Pinamunuan din niya ang imbestigasyon ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa pagbagsak ng Sta. Maria Bridge sa Isabela -- isang proyektong nagkakahalaga ng P1 bilyon na gumuho agad matapos itong pasinayaan -- kung saan lumabas sa imbestigasyon na may mga pagkukulang sa disenyo at pananagutan sa naturang proyekto. Bagaman pinuri ni Cayetano ang katapatan ng Pangulo, iginiit niyang ang tunay na pagsubok ay kung maisasakatuparan ba ang mga ipinangako. "This SONA shows that the President listened. But the key is not only the talk today. Will the people under him actually carry it out at magka-tunay na reporma?" wika niya. "Let's see at the end of the year kung mapa-publish [ang mga pangalan ng] kung sino ang mananagot," dagdag niya. Bilang bahagi rin ng kanyang adbokasiya sa disaster preparedness, inihain ni Cayetano sa 20th Congress ang panukalang Emergency Response Department (ERD) Act, na layong bumuo ng isang ahensiyang tututok lang sa pagtugon sa kalamidad mula paghahanda, pagresponde, hanggang rehabilitasyon. "We may not be able to stop disasters, but we can empower ourselves with knowledge, training, education, equipment, tools, and the right infrastructure to cope with disasters so many lives would not be lost and there would be less devastation," wika niya.