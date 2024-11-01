Press Release

July 28, 2025 KIKO PANGILINAN TRANSCRIPT EXPLANATION OF VOTE Mr President, fellow Senators please allow me to explain my vote. In the last 2025 elections, despite what critics said was a campaign headed for defeat, we defied the odds and pulled off a come from behind win and landed in the Top 5. Starved of much needed resources our rag tag team of mostly volunteers fought tooth and nail - tao sa tao, mano a mano, house to house, soc med account by soc med account - it was a bruising, hard fought victory and we campaigned daily for over 6 months throughout the country under one banner - pababain ang presyo ng bigas at pagkain, palakasin ang hanay ng mga magsasaka, mangingisda, at agrikultura. It is a banner I know well - for over 15 years now I have carried it in the legislative branch as Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee from 2010 to 2013 and then again from 2016 to 2017. In 2014 and 2015 I carried it more forcefully in the executive department as Food Security Secretary heading the critical agencies such as the National Food Authority, National Irrigation Administration, the Philippine Coconut Authority, and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority. In a period of just one year during our stint with a full backing of former President Noynoy Aquino - we won a major battle for the Filipino People. Panalo ang kababayan natin dahil natigil natin ang pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas at napababa pa ito ng hanggang tatlong piso kada kilo sa loob lamang ng isang taon. From 2014 to 2015 we brought down rice inflation nationwide from 15% to .8% by running after smugglers, hoarders, cleansing the bureaucracy and corruption in the NFA rice supply management among others that led to a savings of 7 billion pesos of government rice imports. By September of 2015, we effectively managed rice prices and nationwide inflation was at its lowest in 20 years. Kaya kung maaalala ng ating mga kababayan nung mga panahon na yun, maraming nabibili ang limang daang piso at isang libong piso sa palengke. It is in this context that my decision to align with the majority and with the support of the majority of our colleagues secure the Chairmanship of the Senate of the Agriculture Committee. Our nation is facing a food crisis and high prices of food have led to unprecedented hunger incidence as well as unprecedented stunting among our children. I am not a political ally of the administration but my 15 years experience in the agri and food sector both in the legislative and executive branches tells me that only if the executive and the legislative branches work together can we effectively bring down food prices and address hunger and food inflation. Nagawa na natin noon at kung mag bigay ng buong suporta ang ating Pangulo - magagawa natin ulit ngayon. Finally, in my 18 years as Senator, I have seen Senate Presidents come and go. I have seen majority and minority blocs disowned periodically. I have witnessed political alignments rearranged and reconfigured repeatedly but what is long lasting, what has permanence, what has stability and certainty, are the landmark pieces of legislation marshalled by effective, experienced, and dedicated chairpersons of Senate committees that enact into law, and enacted into law that have a direct, meaningful, and lasting impact in the uplifting of the lives of millions of our kababayans. In the end, to reassure our voters and supporters, I say that our aligning with the majority does not and will not undermine our ability to remain fiercely independent as a Senator of the Republic. In my nearly two decades as Senator, and nearly five years as Majority Leader, and I'm certain former Senate Presidents Sotto, Senators Legarda, and Lacson will agree with me, we have seen and worked with the likes of Senator Joker Arroyo, Senator Nene Pimentel, Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, Senator Sergio Osmena III, who, joining the majority while aligned with the minority, were on many burning issues of the day, a majority of one. They all serve as inspiration for this representation to remain fiercely independent, and if need be, act as a majority of one in the service of the nation. Maraming salamat Mr. President. Maraming salamat dear colleagues.