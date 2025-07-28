Press Release

July 28, 2025 Ping Lacson Applauds President's Anti-Corruption Stance on Flood Control Projects, Budget in SONA More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/28/ping-lacson-applauds-presidents-anti-corruption-stance-on-flood-control-projects-budget-in-sona/ Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Monday applauded President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s stance against the corruption that plagued the government's flood control projects, as well as the potential corruption in the 2026 national budget, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA). Lacson said his favorite quote from the President's fourth SONA was the one where he told those involved in the corruption in flood control projects to be ashamed of what they did. "My favorite quote from the President's 4th State of the Nation Address: MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO!" Lacson said. "I clapped the loudest and the longest when he mentioned about the graft-ridden flood control projects, even calling for an accounting of the same while holding accountable those responsible, whether government officials or private contractors." "I clapped even louder when the President announced that he will return the 2026 budget bill passed by Congress not aligned with the National Expenditure Program. That would make my scrutiny of the General Appropriations Bill easier with less insertions and realignments," Lacson added. Lacson had questioned over the weekend the continued rise in floodwaters amid almost P2 trillion in flood management program allocations since 2011. He added half of the almost P2-trillion flood control allocations to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) alone may have been lost to corruption. On the other hand, Lacson had maintained he will actively call out "pork" in the budget even as a member of the minority or conscience bloc. In his SONA, the President said his inspection of the effects of recent cyclones and the southwest monsoon showed many flood control projects were either failures or ghost projects, and that this is likely due to kickbacks and other forms of corruption. "To those who connived to steal public funds and rob our people of their future, you should be ashamed, for the houses destroyed by floods and for the younger generations that will inherit debts for the projects whose funds you pocketed," he said in Filipino. The President also cited actions to make sure this will not happen again, including the listing of all flood control projects in the last three years, and the examination of that list by a regional project monitoring committee and the reporting of failed, unfinished, and alleged ghost projects. He said the list would be published, and the contractors who are responsible will be charged. As for the 2026 budget, the President said he will return any proposed General Appropriations Bill that is not fully aligned with the National Expenditure Program, "even if we end up with a reenacted budget." Ping Lacson, Pinalakpakan ang Anti-Corruption Stance ni PBBM sa Flood Control Projects at Budget sa SONA More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/28/ping-lacson-applauds-presidents-anti-corruption-stance-on-flood-control-projects-budget-in-sona/ Pinalakpakan ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Lunes ang tindig ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. laban sa katiwalian sa flood control projects ng gobyerno, at sa maaaring maging katiwalian sa pambansang budget sa 2026, sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA). Ani Lacson, ang paborito niyang quote mula sa ikaapat na SONA ng Pangulo ay ang patama niya sa mga sangkot sa katiwalian sa flood control projects - na mahiya naman sila. "My favorite quote from the President's 4th State of the Nation Address: MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO!" ani Lacson. " I clapped the loudest and the longest when he mentioned about the graft-ridden flood control projects, even calling for an accounting of the same while holding accountable those responsible, whether government officials or private contractors." "I clapped even louder and longer when he announced that he will return the budget bill passed by Congress if it is not aligned with the national expenditure program. This would make my scrutiny of the general appropriations bill easier with less insertions and realignments from some congressmen and senators," dagdag ng mambabatas. Kinwestyon ni Lacson ang patuloy na pagtaas ng baha sa kabila ng halos P2 trilyon na alokasyon para sa flood management program mula 2011. Dagdag niya, halos kalahati ng P2-trilyon na alokasyon para sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) pa lang ay napunta sa katiwalian. Iginiit na rin ni Lacson na aktibo siya sa pagbuking sa "pork" sa budget kahit bilang miyembro ng minorya o conscience bloc. Sa kanyang SONA, binanggit ng Pangulo na nang nag-inspeksyon siya sa epekto ng nakaraang bagyo at ng habagat, maraming flood control projects ay palpak o ghost projects, at ito ay malamang na dahil sa kickback at ibang anyo ng katiwalian. "Kaya sa nakikipagsabwatan upang kunin ang pondo ng bayan at nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan, mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino. Mahiya naman kayo sa mga kabahayan nating naanod o nalubog sa pagbaha. Mahiya naman kayo lalo sa mga anak natin na magmamana sa utang na ginawa ninyo nang binulsa ninyo ang pera," aniya. Binanggit din ng Pangulo ang mga gagawin para hindi na ito maulit, kabilang ang paglista ng flood control projects sa nakaraang tatlong taon at ang pagsusuri dito para makita kung alin dito ang palpak o ghost projects. Ilalathala ang listahan at kakasuhan ang mga kontratistang sangkot sa katiwalian, aniya. Para naman sa 2026 budget, idiniin ng Pangulo na hindi niya pipirmahin ang General Appropriations Bill na hindi aligned sa National Expenditure Program, "even if we end up with a reenacted budget."