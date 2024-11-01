Press Release

July 28, 2025 CHIZ: 'LET THE COLORS OF FLAG UNITE US' The colors that once divided must now give way to the colors that unite. This was the message of Senate President Francis Joseph "Chiz" G. Escudero as he opened the 20th Congress on Monday, urging his fellow lawmakers to cast aside political partisanship for love of country and to recommit themselves to the people they were elected to serve. "It stands before us now, not as a mere symbol, but as a solemn reminder of the country that we serve, the people we represent, and the duty we have sworn to fulfill," he said, referring to the flag that hangs in the Senate session hall. "Isa syang paalala: hindi tayo nandito para sa sarili nating interes, o sa interes ng isang partido o indibidwal. Isa syang paalala na nandito tayo para maglingkod--buong dangal, buong puso, at buong katapatan--para sa ating minamahal na bayan." He called on senators to replace the colors of their campaigns with the colors of the nation, each one bearing meaning and responsibility. "Asul: sagisag ng lahing Pilipino, na kakaiba sa ibang mga lahi. May dangal at paninindigan, at hindi kailanman palulupig. "Puti: sagisag ng ating pagkakapantay-pantay at katarungan para sa lahat. Dilaw na araw at mga bituin: sumasagisag sa mga mataas na mithiin, hangarin, at layunin ng ating mga kababayan, at pag-asa na dala ng bawat bukas. "At pula: sagisag sa ating kahandaang hindi lamang mamatay, kundi kung kinakailangan, lumaban at pumatay, alang-alang sa kalayaan at kasarinlan ng ating bayan," the Bicolano lawmaker explained. The veteran legislator said that "for the sake of our people, it is time we trade the colors of our campaigns for the colors of our country." The Senate President also highlighted the importance of diversity as a source of strength and progress in policymaking. "Throughout history, humanity has thrived on the rich tapestry of diverse perspectives, each contributing a unique thread to the fabric of our society. It is this mosaic of voices that brings innovation, progress, and understanding. No one perspective holds all the answers, and it is precisely in our differences that we find strength," he said, as he called on senators to listen more and dismiss less, emphasizing that disagreement should not be feared, but welcomed as a path to better understanding. "We must cherish this diversity of thought and approach it with humility. We are part of an ever-evolving conversation where every voice matters, where dialogue leads to discovery, and where disagreement can be just a stepping stone to deeper comprehension. Let us open our minds, listen actively, and learn from one another," he said. "Ang mga pagkakaiba natin ay hindi sagabal. Bagkus, ito ang nagbibigay saysay sa ating mga deliberasyon."