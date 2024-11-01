Press Release

July 28, 2025 CHIZ RE-ELECTED AS SENATE PRESIDENT Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero was reelected head of the 24-member chamber as the body formally convened on Monday (July 28) for the opening of the 20th Congress, and vowed to steward the institution with unity, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to work for the welfare of the Filipino people. After garnering 19 votes that fortified his place as Senate chief--a role which he first assumed in May 2024--he expressed gratitude to his fellow senators for their continued trust and confidence in his leadership. In his speech, Senate President Escudero called on lawmakers to rise above political divisions and work together in pursuit of common goals such as lowering the cost of living, improving healthcare and education, creating jobs, and laying the foundations, both physical and legal, that will ensure every Filipino partakes in the bounty of development. "We are here to serve our people--guided by our conscience, driven by our conviction, and emboldened by courage," said the Senate President, the first Bicolano to hold the position. Framing the upper chamber as a bulwark against noise and populist pressure, the Senate leader urged his colleagues to uphold institutional duty with calm and resolve, especially in an era of social media spectacle and reactive politics. "We should not and cannot bow to a mob. We will not be cowed by the shrillest of voices," he said. "We will stand up for what is right, what is just, and what is consistent with the Rule of Law and our Constitution." In the same breath, the Bicolano senator emphasized the value of dissent and the importance of preserving democratic debate. "That we disagree does not mean that you are right and I am wrong, or that I am right and you are wrong. After all, nobody has a monopoly of good ideas, intentions, and plans for the country," Senate President Escudero said. "Nor does anyone have a monopoly of love for our country." "Just because I'm not on your side does not necessarily mean that I'm on the wrong side. Let history be the judge of that, for hindsight is always 20/20," he added. At the same time, the Senate chief also took the opportunity to reaffirm his belief in collective leadership, stressing that no single individual, including himself, holds sway over the institution's direction. "This is a collective body, and its strength lies in the balance, not in the banging, of that gavel," he said. Looking ahead, the veteran legislator outlined legislative priorities grounded in the needs of everyday Filipinos--from housing and wages to education reform, climate resilience, and national defense. "Every act we take, every law we make, must pass a single test: Makakatulong ba ito sa ordinaryong Pilipino? This is our duty. This is our mandate," he stressed. The Senate leader also urged his colleagues to let go of partisan identities and rally around the symbols and values that unite the nation. "Noong nagdaang halalan, iba't ibang kulay ang dinala natin ... But as we all know, the elections are over. For the sake of our people, it is time we trade the colors of our campaigns for the colors of our country," he appealed. Referencing the flag as a moral compass, Senate President Escudero reflected on the ideals embedded in each hue. "Asul: sagisag ng lahing Pilipino, na kakaiba sa ibang mga lahi. May dangal at paninindigan, at hindi kailanman palulupig. "Puti: sagisag ng ating pagkakapantay-pantay at katarungan para sa lahat. "Dilaw na araw at mga bituin: sumasagisag sa mga mataas na mithiin, hangarin, at layunin ng ating mga kababayan, at pag-asa na dala ng bawat bukas. "At pula: sagisag sa ating kahaandaang hindi lamang mamatay, kundi kung kinakailangan, lumaban at pumatay, alang-alang sa kalayaan at kasarinlan ng ating bayan," he explained. In fulfilling their duties as legislators, Senate President Escudero urged his colleagues to look at the Philippine flag as a solemn reminder of public service. "Isa siyang paalala: Hindi tayo nandito para sa sarili nating interes, o sa interes ng isang partido o indibidwal. Isa siyang paalala na nandito tayo para maglingkod--buong dangal, buong puso, at buong katapatan--para sa ating minamahal na bayan," he said. "Let us carry out this collective duty with humility, integrity, and purpose as we begin this new chapter of the Senate together," added the Senate chief.