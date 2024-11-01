NOMINATION FOR RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL MAO APLASCA AS SENATE SERGEANT-AT-ARMS

Mr. President, I hereby nominate Retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca as our Sergeant at Arms.

Mr. President, I knew personally General Aplasca since we were both members of Philippine Military Academy Class of '86, but unluckily he graduated in 1987.

While our outgoing Sergeant at Arms, General Ancan, Bob Ancan, took a bullet for me when we were ambushed in Compostela Valley Province when I was the Provincial Director and he was the Brigade Commander, General Mao Alpasca helped me graduate from the Philippine Military Academy and surpass our Plebe-hood because we were both coming from the Provinces of Davao and we both... didn't know how to speak Tagalog when we were in PMA. So wala po akong ibang makausap Mr. President kung hindi yung kabayan ko na Bisaya na taga Davao and he helped me a lot in our our Plebe-hood.

And Mr. President, it is my honor to nominate once again Retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca to be our Sergeant at Arms.