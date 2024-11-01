Press Release

July 28, 2025 MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT

Senator Jinggoy Estrada as Senate President Pro-tempore

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa It has been said, time and again, that when it comes to politics, there are no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. But Mr. President, the man I have the honor to nominate for the position of Senate President Pro-Tempore proudly stands as a challenge to that statement. My friend, Senator JInggoy Estrada. Mr. President, I am not nominating him for the position out of friendship alone. He has proven himself more than capable of leading this institution as its second highest official. In fact, he has been trusted with the same position in 2007, 2013, and once more in 2024 serving faithfully until the end of 19thCongress. With his hard-earned seniority and accumulated wisdom from this chamber, Senator Jinggoy is a leader who steps up and delivers whenever he needs to, right when we need him. He sees beyond political colors and alliances. Being in politics, what Senator Jinggoy shows us is that it is also in our best interest to be true in our dealings, transcending our self-imposed boundaries. If only interests are permanent in this life, Mr. President, then we ought to follow the example of Senator Jinggoy, and treat authentic friendship as an interest. Together, we shall pursue what is best for all of us. This is his brand of leadership. And it is one that I can definitely stand behind. Back then, I had the duty of guarding and ensuring the safety and security of Senator Jinggoy while he was vacationing at the PNP Custodial Center. I can personally attest to the impeccable character of his person---wherever chamber he may be in. His body may have been imprisoned but his ideas and aspirations for the poor remained free. Paulit-ulit, lagi't lagi, kagaya ni Pangulong Erap: Para sa masa. Para sa mahirap. As he himself puts it, he is indeed a man of conviction. It is therefore my honor, Mr. President, to nominate and once again be our Senate President Pro-Tempore, Senator Jinggoy Estrada.