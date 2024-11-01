Press Release

July 28, 2025 MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT

Senator Chiz Escudero as Senate President

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, as your Battorney, it is my honor to express my profound support for one of the sharpest, most intelligent Senators I have ever had the privilege of working with - a real attorney with a HEART, Senator Chiz Escudero. He, whose nomination I have the honor of seconding, so we may all once again call him 'Senate President.' I admit that I started as a reluctant supporter of our Senate President. Caught up in the whirlwind of events at the time, I gave the kind of support that was almost synonymous with surrender. With raised hands and tear-stained eyes as if to say: "Wala na rin akong magagawa." But in the last few months of the 19th Congress, he showed us how his steady hand and calm voice shielded the Senate from anything that gets in the way of our sworn duty to the people. From any threat to our mandate. Whether or not it is a coincidence that Escudero means shield-bearer, I do not know. But of this I am sure: Senator Chiz has more than lived up to his name, safeguarding the Senate. In Senate President Escudero, we find exactly a leader who stands firmly at the forefront, ensuring that amid political fires, the Senate remains to be a body of still water that runs deep, reflective of the views and interests of the people. However, unlike a cold metal shield, his leadership warms our heart. With his almost-transcendental adeptness, he comes up with a compassionate solution that works for all parties -- especially for the Filipino people. And now, as I offer my support once again, it is no longer an act of defeat or surrender. No longer to say "Wala akong magagawa." Instead, it is one of conviction: we are making the right decision, this shield-bearer leader with a heart is the right choice. Maraming salamat, Mr. President, and I look forward to all that we shall accomplish in the 20th Congress.