Press Release

July 27, 2025 FISHERFOLK NEED AID EVEN IF NOT FLOODED - SEN. ERWIN TULFO Fisherfolk should also receive government aid during typhoons or inclement weather despite not being directly affected by floods. This was the urgent call of Senator Erwin Tulfo to the national government following his recent visit to Palawan. "When there are typhoons, or even bad weather, this means zero livelihood for a day or weeks for our fishermen. They will have nothing to feed themselves and their families throughout weather disturbances," the Senator said. According to a report to Sen. Tulfo by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station in Palawan, around 11,000 fishermen in the provinces have been unable to proceed with fishing since July 19. "I already coordinated with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development in the province to start distributing food packs to the affected fishermen, especially to those in far-flung islands," Tulfo declared. Palawan DSWD Provincial Director Eric Aborot then expressed commitment to deliver food packs to fisherfolk within the week, especially since the sea conditions have started to improve. The PCG will likewise extend help in the said distribution. Sen. Erwin Tulfo said that he will meet not only with DSWD but also with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure that fisherfolk are not left behind whenever there's inclement weather. "We cannot leave them behind just because they were not directly affected by the typhoon. The fact that they can't go out to the sea due to bad weather makes them victims too--because they have nothing to eat," the neophyte senator emphasized. MGA MANGINGISDA TULUNGAN DIN KAHIT DI BINAHA - SEN. ERWIN TULFO Kailangan din bigyan ng ayuda ang mga mangingisda tuwing may bagyo o masama ang panahon, kahit hindi sila binaha. Ito ang panawagan ni Senador Erwin Tulfo sa Pamahalaan matapos dumalaw sa lalawigan ng Palawan kamakailan. "'Pag may bagyo o masama ang panahon, hindi nakakapag hanapbuhay ang mga mangingisda natin at walang silang makain at pamilya nila sa buong panahon na may bagyo o masama ang panahon,' ani ng mambabatas. Sa ulat ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station sa Palawan kay Sen. Tulfo, July 19 pa hindi nakapag-palaot ang may 11,000 fishermen sa lalawigan. Dagdag pa ni Tulfo, "Nilapit ko na sa DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) sa lalawigan na padalhan na ng food packs ang mga mangingisda lalo na yung mga nasa isla." Nangako naman si Palawan DSWD Provincial Director Eric Aborot na hahatiran na nila ngayong linggo ng food packs ang mga mangingisda dahil kumalma na rin daw ang karagatan. Ihahatid naman ng PCG ang mga food packs sa mga island municipalities. Ayon kay Tulfo, makikipagpulong siya hindi lang sa DSWD kundi pati sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Department of Agriculture para masiguro na hindi maiiwan ang mga mangingsida tuwing masama ang panahon. "Bagama't hindi nga sila direktang tinamaan ng bagyo, pero the fact na hindi sila makapalaot dahil sa sama ng panahon, biktima din sila dahil walang makain," pahabol ng bagitong senador.