Press Release

July 27, 2025 PANGILINAN ACTIVATES SAGIP SAKA, BRINGS FRESH PRODUCE TO QC FOR TYPHOON VICTIMS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed what his landmark Sagip Saka Act can do by buying some 800 kilos of fresh vegetables from Nueva Ecija farmers and distributing them to victims of the recent typhoons and flooding. The senator on Sunday, July 27, formally turned over the produce to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who will lead the distribution to the flood and typhoon victims. "The Sagip Saka is not just a law; it's a lifeline for our food producers. And in times of crisis and disasters when our people lack access to fresh and healthy food, it acts as a bridge between one of the poorest sectors of our country and those vulnerable to natural calamities," he said. Farmers from Talavera, Nueva Ecija, had to harvest their produce earlier than scheduled because of the successive typhoons that hit Luzon. Pangilinan coordinated with Talavera Mayor Aries Lim, the Kaya Natin! Movement, and the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region III to rescue hundreds of kilos of vegetables--patola, tomato, onion, garlic, sweet potato, string beans, cucumber, and squash. The senator also earlier called on LGUs to maximize the provisions of the Sagip Saka Act, especially during disasters, to aid farmers and fisherfolk and provide fresh and locally-sourced food to those affected by the typhoons. "The Sagip Saka Act was designed precisely for situations like this--where we can help those in urgent need while also supporting our food producers," he said. "We need to hit two birds with one stone: feed flood and typhoon victims and ensure our farmers earn a decent living from their harvest." Under the Sagip Saka framework, government agencies and LGUs are authorized to procure agricultural and fisheries products directly from accredited farmers and fisherfolk organizations without undergoing the traditional bidding process. The law eliminates middlemen and ensures better income for rural communities. It also guarantees fair market access and improved livelihood opportunities for food producers. Aside from Belmonte, Councilor Doray Delarmente and Carolina O. Patalinghog and Ms. Helen Frilles from the Social Services Development Department Division were also present during the turnover. ****** More Photos: 20250727_QC_SagipSaka Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan