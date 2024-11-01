Press Release

July 27, 2025 Permanenteng solusyon sa baha sa Pampanga, idudulog ni Sen. Lapid kay PBBM ISASANGGUNI na ni Senador Lito Lapid kay President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang problema sa matinding baha sa lalawigan ng Pampanga upang mahanapan ng permanenteng solusyon. "Hindi lang dito sa Pampanga halos buong Pilipinas, halos nationwide itong kalamidad natin. Sana huwag silang mag-alala nandyan ang mga local official natin, nandyan ang ating mahal na Pangulo, hindi kayo pababayaan. Kami, kaming mga Senador, ako mismo at isasama ko na ang mga Senador na kasama ko, lahat ng local official, kailangan wag nating pabayaan ang mga kasama natin. Kailangan tulong-tulong at magkaisa tayo", ayon kay Lapid Inihayag pa ni Lapid na nagkakaisa sila nina Gov. Lilia Pineda, Vice-Gov. Delta Pineda at Cong. Ana York Bondoc na mabisang solusyon sa baha ay ang 'dredging' at 'disiltation' ng mga ilog na nag-uugnay sa Pampanga, Bulacan at Tarlac. Nakisimpatiya si Lapid sa madalas na problema sa baha ng mga kababayan natin. Kasabay ito ng personal na pagbisita at paghahatid ng tulong ni Lapid sa mga apektadong residente sa limang bayan sa Pampanga nitong Sabado, July 26. Ito ay ang bayan ng Sasmuan, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, Macabebe at Masantol na lubog pa rin sa baha dahil sa Habagat at ilang nagdaang magkakasunod na bagyo. Umabot sa 4,000 pamilya ang nabigyan ng food packs ni Lapid katuwang ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "Sa ngayon, pagkain ang pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga biktima ng bagyo at habagat sa Pampanga," ayon kay Lapid Sinabi pa ng Senador na malaking problema nila ang baha sa Pampanga dahil ito ang nagsisilbing "catch basin" ng tubig mula sa mga karatig probinsya. Naging Gobernador ng Pampanga si Senador Lapid mula 1995 hanggang 2004. LAPID PROPOSES TO PBBM: PERMANENT SOLUTION TO FLOODING IN PAMPANGA Senator Lito Lapid will seek the help of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to find permanent solution to the problem of severe flooding in Pampanga province. "Hindi lang dito sa Pampanga halos buong Pilipinas, halos nationwide itong kalamidad natin. Sana huwag silang mag-alala nandyan ang mga local official natin, nandyan ang ating mahal na Pangulo, hindi kayo pababayaan. Kami, kaming mga Senador, ako mismo at isasama ko na ang mga Senador na kasama ko, lahat ng local official, kailangan wag nating pabayaan ang mga kasama natin. Kailangan tulong-tulong at magkaisa tayo", Lapid said. (It's not just here in Pampanga, but almost the entire Philippines, almost nationwide, that we're experiencing this disaster. I hope our kababayans won't have to worry. Our local officials are there, our beloved President is there, you won't be abandoned. We, the Senators, myself and I'll include the other Senators with me, all local officials, we must not neglect our kababayan. We need to help each other and be united," Lapid said. The senator said he and Gov. Lilia Pineda, Vice-Governor Delta Pineda and Congressman Ana York Bondoc expressed belief that an effective solution to flooding is the 'dredging' and 'desilting' of rivers connecting Pampanga, Bulacan, and Tarlac. Lapid sympathized with countrymen suffering because of frequent flooding problems. This coincides with Lapid's personal visit and delivery of aid to affected residents in five towns in Pampanga this Saturday, July 26. These are the towns of Sasmuan, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, Macabebe, and Masantol, which are still submerged in floodwaters due to the Habagat and two consecutive typhoons that hit the country. Lapid, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), provided food packs to 4,000 families. "For now, food is the primary need of the victims of the typhoon and southwest monsoon in Pampanga," according to Lapid. The Senator added that flooding in Pampanga is a major problem for decades because it serves as the "catch basin" for water from neighboring provinces. Senator Lito Lapid was the Governor of Pampanga from 1995 to 2004.