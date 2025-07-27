Press Release

July 27, 2025 Ping Lacson: Half of P2-Trillion Flood Control Allocations May Have Been Lost to Corruption More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/27/ping-lacson-half-of-p2-trillion-flood-control-allocations-may-have-been-lost-to-corruption/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQiZeksAm3Y Half of the almost P2 trillion allocations for flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) may have been lost to corruption, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Sunday. Lacson also reiterated his call for a review of the government's mechanisms for preparation, planning and implementation in addressing the flooding problem. "Climate change has been tagged as a factor in the flooding problem but it has become a convenient excuse for some. We need to see where we can improve in terms of preparation, planning and implementation. We also cannot discount that of the P2 trillion in allocations, P1 trillion may have ended up in some people's pockets," he said in Filipino in an interview on DZBB radio. "It's absurd. With bigger funding, shouldn't flood levels be going down? Why is the rise in funding directly proportional to the rise in floodwater levels? Something is very wrong - if not with management, then with planning and policy," he added. Lacson noted that while nearly P2 trillion had been allocated to the budget of the DPWH alone for the last 15 years since 2011, the flooding problem still persists. He said he expects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to take up the flooding problem, along with peace and order, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. "I believe it will be included," Lacson said in the DZBB interview, when asked if the President will tackle the flooding problem in his address. Ping Lacson: P1 Trilyon sa Pondong Pang-Flood Control, Maaaring Nawala sa Katiwalian More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/27/ping-lacson-half-of-p2-trillion-flood-control-allocations-may-have-been-lost-to-corruption/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQiZeksAm3Y Maaaring umabot ng P1 trilyon o kalahati ng halos P2 trilyong alokasyon para sa flood control project ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang nawala na sa katiwalian, ayon kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Linggo. Iginiit din muli ni Lacson na kailangang suriin ang mga mekanismo ng pamahalaan para sa paghahanda, pagpaplano at pagpapatupad ng programa para matugunan ang problema sa pagbaha. "Kasama ang climate change (sa sinasabing dahilan ng baha) pero yan convenient na tinuturo lagi. Pero di natin tinitingnan ano naman ang kamalian natin in terms of preparation, in terms of planning and in terms of implementation. Baka kasi ang P2T na yan baka ang P1T napunta sa bulsa ng kung sinu-sino," aniya sa panayam sa DZBB radio. "Parang absurd. Teka di ba dapat bumababa ang floodwaters di nagra-rise dahil naglalaan tayo ng mas malaking pondo? E bakit directly proportional siya? Something is very wrong. Kung hindi sa management, baka sa planning, sa policy," dagdag niya. Ani Lacson, bagama't halos P2 trilyon ang na-allocate sa DPWH pa lang para sa mga flood control project mula 2011, hindi pa rin natutugunan ang problema ng pagbaha. Umaasa si Lacson na tatalakayin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang problemang ito sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa Lunes. "Palagay ko masasama," ani Lacson sa panayam, nang tinanong kung makakasama ang isyu ng pagbaha sa SONA.