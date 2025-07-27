Press Release

July 27, 2025 Ping Lacson: 'Evidence' in VP Duterte Trial Can Still Be Tackled in Other Fora

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQiZeksAm3Y If the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will not push through this year following the Supreme Court's ruling on the issue, there are other fora where the supposed "evidence" in the case can be tackled, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Sunday. Lacson said one such forum to take up the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) would be the budget deliberation of agencies such as the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education, where he will actively take part. "There are many fora where the public will know what happened to the CIF. One is the budget deliberations of agencies like the OVP and DepEd. I will be actively asking questions," he said in Filipino in an interview on DZBB radio. "We can ask questions on the issue during the budget deliberations." Lacson, who earned a reputation as an eagle-eyed watchdog of the national budget, said he has a habit of reviewing past national budgets, to establish a pattern on how funds were used. He said another alternative is for the Senate or House of Representatives to file a resolution seeking an inquiry in aid of legislation on the use of CIF in agencies other than those involved in law enforcement. Earlier, Lacson had maintained that intelligence funds should be given only to the line agencies involved in intelligence work since they have the needed training to use them. Also, Lacson reiterated that the rule of law must be considered by the Senate in deciding whether to push through with the impeachment trial. "This is my opinion - if we decide to push through with the trial, the rule of law might be the casualty because we 'defied' the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter and interpreter of our Constitution and other legal issues," he said. "We may disagree with the Supreme Court all we want but the bottom line is we should comply with it because our situation may become chaotic if we don't," he added. Ping Lacson: 'Ebidensya' sa Trial ni VP Duterte, Pwede Pang Talakayin sa Ibang Forum More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/27/ping-lacson-evidence-in-vp-duterte-trial-can-still-be-tackled-in-other-fora/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQiZeksAm3Y Kung sakaling hindi matuloy ang impeachment trial ni Vice President Sara Duterte matapos maglabas ng desisyon ang Korte Suprema, may iba pa namang forum kung saang maaaring talakayin ang "ebidensya" sa kaso, ayon kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Linggo. Ani Lacson, isang forum kung saan matatalakay ang paggamit ng confidential at intelligence funds (CIF) ay ang budget deliberation ng ahensya tulad ng Office of the Vice President at Department of Education, kung saang aktibo siyang lalahok. "Maraming ibang fora na pwedeng kung sakaling gustong malaman ng publiko kung anong nangyari sa paggamit ng CIF, sa budget deliberation pa lang, ako mismo tatanungin ko. Halimbawa pag na-tackle ang budget ng DepEd o OVP, pwedeng tanungin yan," aniya sa panayam sa DZBB radio. "So pwede ang budget deliberation matanong ito para ma-clarify." Ani Lacson, na nakilala bilang tagabantay ng kaban ng bayan, sinasama niya sa kanyang pagsusuri sa budget ang mga budget hindi lang ng susunod na taon kundi ng mga nakaraang taon, para malaman kung paano ginagamit ang pondo ng bayan. Isa pang alternatibo, ani Lacson, ay ang paghain ng resolusyon ng Senado o Kamara para magkaroon ng "inquiry in aid of legislation" sa paggamit ng CIF ng ahensya na walang kinalaman sa pagpapatupad ng batas. Para kay Lacson, ang intelligence funds ay dapat lang gamitin ng mga ahensyang may mandatong gumawa ng intelligence work dahil sila lang ang may pagsasanay na gamitin ito. Muli ring iginiit ni Lacson na ang rule of law ay dapat ikonsidera ng Senado sa pagdesisyon kung itutuloy ang impeachment trial ng Bise Presidente ngayong taon. "Ito, sarili kong opinion. Kung itutuloy pa rin natin, ang magiging casualty nito ang rule of law. Kasi pag dinefy natin ang SC na sila ang may karapatan sa ilalim ng umiiral na Saligang Batas, sila ang final arbiter at interpreter ng ating Constitution at mga issue na legal. Kung itutuloy pa rin baka magkaroon tayo ng problema, ang magiging loser dito ang rule of law," aniya. "We may disagree with the Supreme Court ruling all we want pero ang bottom line sundin natin ang Supreme Court kasi maging chaotic ang situation natin sa usaping legal kung hindi natin igagalang at susundin ang ruling ng Supreme Court," dagdag niya.