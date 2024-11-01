PANGILINAN RETURNS TO PAMPANGA, BRINGS RELIEF GOODS FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

STO. TOMAS, PAMPANGA--In his return to his father's hometown of Sto. Tomas, Pampanga to help flood victims here, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan brought not only relief packs, but also the promise of supporting the province's flood control and disaster resilience projects.

The senator was in Sto. Tomas, Pampanga on Saturday, July 26, after a prior coordination with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for the provision of relief goods for the victims of the flooding here.

"Mayor, narito tayo dahil nga namonitor natin ang problema ng pagbabaha," Pangilinan told Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo in his speech at the Nogoy Covered Court. "Ako po ay nagpapasalamat rin, pagkakataon na para magpasalamat dahil hinalal nyo ko muli, sa pangapat na pagkakataon panalo po tayo rito sa Pampanga."

"At isusukli natin yan ng tapat, totoo, at agarang serbisyo kaya po daghang po salamat, Sto. Tomas. Daghang po salamat, Pampanga, sa inyo pong tulong. Sama-sama po tayo para malampasan natin itong mga kalamidad na ito," he added.

The senator delivered 1,000 food packs containing rice, mineral water, corned beef, meat loaf, sardines, and coffee. He also distributed non-food items such as blanket, mosquito net, bath soap, detergent bar soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, towel, slippers, sanitary napkin, shampoo, and adult diaper.

Relief goods will also be distributed to other municipalities of Pampanga, where 18 out of 21 cities were flooded because of the recent typhoons and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

Aside from Sambo, the distribution of relief goods was attended by Pampanga 4th District Board Member Doc Kaye Naguit, Engr. Art Punzalan, Engr. Noli Pangan, Councilor Pinky Feliciano, Matias Brgy. Capt. Nelson Manalese, and constituents of Sitio Balangcas, L. Gomez, and Culubong.

Support for flood-control projects

But the senator said he didn't only visit Pampanga to bring relief goods for the flood victims as he also wants to address the long-standing issue of flooding in the province because of its impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people, as well as the province's critical infrastructure and agricultural sector.

"Saan napupunta yung flood control projects? Yung flood control naging out of control kaya bibigyan natin ng atensyon ito pag tayo po ay nakabalik na sa Senado. Umpisa Lunes ay bubusisiin natin," Pangilinan promised.

"Mayor Johnny, sa usapin din ng suporta sa ating bayan sa pagpopondo ng ilang mga proyekto para matugunan itong baha, magusap tayo at hanapan natin ng pagtutulungan," he added.

Recently, the senator filed several proposed measures--the Rainwater Runoff Management and Control Act, National Land Use Act of 2025, National Water Resources Management Act, Dam Safety Act, and Disaster and Emergency Act of 2025--to address severe flooding and the environmental and socio-economic impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Photo courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1E0eANfXtuZ4PsUfr7tHQU3g9cW09YBbX