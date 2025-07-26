Press Release

July 26, 2025 Ping Lacson Disowns Documents on Senate President's "Budget Insertion" More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-disowns-documents-on-senate-presidents-budget-insertion/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Saturday disowned the documents that supposedly linked Senate President Francis Escudero to P142.7 billion in insertions in the 2025 national budget. Lacson said the documents could not have come from him as his research on the national budget for 2025 and earlier years is still ongoing. "I can clearly speak for myself... The supposed documents on the insertions did not come from me because my research on the 2025 budget is still ongoing. We have not reached the point where we have scrutinized the budget item for item," he said in Filipino in an interview on DWIZ radio, when asked about the issue. Earlier, Escudero dismissed as politically motivated the allegations of budget insertions as indicated in documents from anonymous sources. Also, Lacson - a keen-eyed watchdog of the national budget - noted that at least one item in the supposed documents appeared to contradict his findings on the 2025 budget so far. "One of the items in the supposed documents did not match our findings, its figures were incorrect... So I can categorically say I do not have anything to do with those documents claiming he caused the insertion of P142.7 billion," he said, adding he was furnished a copy of those documents. Ping Lacson: Hindi Sa Akin Galing ang Dokumento sa "Budget Insertion" ni SP Escudero More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-disowns-documents-on-senate-presidents-budget-insertion/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos Hindi galing kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson ang mga dokumento tungkol sa diumano'y P142.7 bilyong "budget insertions" ni Senate President Francis Escudero sa 2025 budget. Ani Lacson, hindi talagang galing sa kanya ang dokumento dahil hindi pa tapos ang kanyang paghimay sa pambansang budget para sa 2025 at nakaraang taon. "I can clearly speak for myself... Hindi sa akin galing ang sinasabing P142.7B insertion kasi ongoing pa ang aking research tungkol sa 2025 budget. At hindi pa kami umabot sa puntong himay na himay item for item," aniya sa panayam sa DWIZ, nang tinanong tungkol sa isyu. Tinanggi na ni Escudero at sinabing "politically motivated" ang diumano'y "budget insertions" na nilalaman ng mga dokumentong galing sa "sources." Dagdag ni Lacson, na tagabantay ng kaban ng bayan, hindi bababa sa isang item sa mga dokumento ang hindi tumutugma sa nakita niya sa 2025 budget. "Katunayan ang isang item doon di tugma sa aming findings. Mali pa ang numero doon... Kaya ako categorically sabihin ko wala akong kinalaman doon sa mga document na inilabas na meron siyang in=insert na P142. bilyon," ani Lacson, na nabigyan din ng kopya ng mga dokumento.