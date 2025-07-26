Press Release

July 26, 2025 Ping Lacson to be Part of Senate's Conscience Bloc More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-to-be-part-of-senates-conscience-bloc/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos When the Senate of the 20th Congress convenes for the first time on Monday, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson will be part of the Senate's "conscience bloc." Lacson said Saturday that the bloc will also include former Senate Presidents Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Juan Miguel Zubiri, along with Loren Legarda - and possibly Risa Hontiveros. He said that while the bloc will not likely be part of the majority, he hopes its name will become infectious and encourage the other senators to be conscientious. "We hope the bloc becomes infectious. We are not saying those who don't join us do not have a conscience. But we want those with a conscience to share our advocacies. If they don't believe in our bloc, we are not forcing them to join," he said in Filipino in an interview on DWIZ radio. Lacson also reiterated that he is prepared to remain a fiscalizer and pursue his advocacies regardless of whether he is in the majority or minority bloc, having passed key laws as a member of the minority. He said that when he was given a committee that some deemed insignificant - the Committee on Civil Service and Government Reorganization - he managed to pass several important measures including the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, as well as the Philippine Dental Act of 2007 and the Real Estate Service Act of the Philippines, among others. "To me it doesn't matter. We can make any committee become productive if we work hard," he said. Meanwhile, Lacson said he is in favor of removing the red carpet walk from the "traditions" of the opening of Congress, saying it may distract the public from the President's State of the Nation Address. He said it is good that Senate President Francis Escudero ultimately decided to do away with it for the opening of the 20th Congress. "For me, I favor permanently removing it. Just go to the plenary for the joint session and listen to the SONA because the SONA is important. Sometimes the fashion show distracts from the SONA, which to me is solemn and sacred," he added, when asked if he favors permanently removing the "tradition." Ping Lacson, Magiging Bahagi ng 'Conscience Bloc' ng Senado More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-to-be-part-of-senates-conscience-bloc/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos Sa pagbukas ng Senado sa 20th Congress sa darating na Lunes, makakabilang si Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson sa "conscience bloc" ng Mataas na Kapulungan. Ani Lacson, kabilang sa bloc ang dating Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III at Juan Miguel Zubiri, at Sen. Loren Legarda - at hindi imposibleng makasama din si Sen. Risa Hontiveros. Bagama't malamang na hindi makakasama sa mayorya ang conscience bloc, umaasa si Lacson na mahawa ang ibang senador at gawing gabay ang kanilang mga konsensya. "Pampahawa yan. Hindi namin hinuhusgahan na walang konsensya ang iba. Maganda nga yan kung tingin nila sa conscience bloc totoong may konsensya e di sumama kayo sa amin kasi may konsensya. Kung di kayo naniniwalang may konsensya kami e di huwag kayo sumama," aniya sa panayam sa DWIZ. Iginiit din ni Lacson na handa siyang manatiling fiscalizer at isulong ang kanyang adbokasiya, sa mayorya man siya o sa minorya - dahil nakapasa siya ng batas bilang miyembro ng minorya. Nang nabigyan siya noon ng "latak" na komite - ang Committee on Civil Service and Government Reorganization - napasa ang ilang mahalagang batas kabilang ang Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, Philippine Dental Act of 2007 at Real Estate Service Act of the Philippines. "Sa akin it doesn't matter. Maski anong committee uubra, ang importante magtrabaho," aniya. Samantala, pabor si Lacson sa pagtanggal sa red carpet walk sa mga "tradisyon" sa pagbukas ng Kongreso, dahil madalas ay nasasapawan nito ang State of the Nation Address ng Pangulo. Aniya, mabuti na inalis ni Senate President Francis Escudero ang red carpet walk para sa pagbukas ng 20th Congress sa darating na Lunes. "Sa akin, permanently huwag na sanang ganoon. Kanya-kanyang puntahan sa plenary ng House, mag-joint session, tapusin ang SONA. Yan naman ang importante. Minsan nasasapawan pa ang SONA ng fashion show... Kasi sa akin, solemn yan, sacred ang SONA," aniya nang tinanong siya kung pabor siyang permanenteng alisin ang red carpet walk.