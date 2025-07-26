Press Release

July 26, 2025 Ping Lacson: Rule of Law Biggest Loser if SC Decision on Duterte Impeachment Case Not Followed More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-rule-of-law-biggest-loser-if-sc-decision-on-duterte-impeachment-case-not-followed/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos The rule of law may end up as the biggest loser if the Supreme Court's decision on the impeachment case of Vice President Sara Duterte is not followed, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Saturday. Lacson said that while he will follow the decision of the majority on whether to push through with the impeachment trial, he will reiterate his stand if they will vote on the matter. "Regardless of what the Supreme Court's decision will be, we must respect it because otherwise, the biggest loser will be the rule of law. The Supreme Court is the highest court of the land, and if we do not follow its ruling, will this mean that for every ruling they will issue, we will ignore it because we have our own opinions? There will be chaos, and the rule of law will be the loser. We must uphold the rule of law," he said in Filipino in an interview on DWIZ radio. When asked if the Senate would have an option to assert its sole power to try and decide the case, Lacson said the Senate is a collegial body and may decide the issue through a vote. "On my part, if that will be the majority's decision to push through with the trial, I will follow it but I will explain my stand during the voting," he said. However, Lacson noted some legal observers have contrary opinions with the high court's ruling, particularly on the Court's interpretation of Art. XI Section 3, paragraph (4) - that the filing of a verified complaint by at least 1/3 of all the members of the House of Representatives shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed. Still, Lacson voiced hopes there will be no unrest as some claim if the impeachment trial does not proceed. "I hope there will be no unrest. My view is that the High Court is the final arbiter and interpreter of the Constitution. We can expect no interpretation of the law other than the Supreme Court," Lacson said. Ping Lacson: Rule of Law Matatalo Kung Sinuway ang SC Decision sa Duterte Impeachment Case More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-rule-of-law-biggest-loser-if-sc-decision-on-duterte-impeachment-case-not-followed/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uUeR3Dcos Ang rule of law ang magiging "biggest loser" kung sinuway ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema tungkol sa impeachment case ni Vice President Sara Duterte, ayon kay Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Sabado. Sinabi ni Lacson na bagama't susunod siya sa kapwa niyang senador kung magpasiya ang mayorya na ituloy ang impeachment trial, lilinawin niya ang kanyang posisyon sa botohan. "Kahit anong desisyon na ilalabas, sa akin ito, kailangan igalang natin at sundin ang ruling ng Korte Suprema. Otherwise ang biggest loser dito ang rule of law. Wala na tayong kikilalanin kasi kataas-taasang hukuman na yan. Kada na lang ba magkaroon ng ruling ang Korte Suprema, hindi natin susundin, or isasantabi natin may sarili kaming pananaw diyan di namin susundin yan? Medyo magkakagulo tayo. Sabi ko nga ang matatalo rule of law. Kailangan panaigin natin lagi ang rule of law," aniya sa panayam sa DWIZ. Nang tinanong kung may opsyon ang Senado na panindigan ang kapangyarihan nitong hawakan ang kaso, iginiit ni Lacson na collegial body ang Senado at maaaring pagbotohan ang isyu. "Sa aking parte, kung yan ang magiging decision ng mayorya o majority ng aking mga kasamahan, susunod din ako na ituloy ang impeachment trial. Pero sa akin lang express ako magbobotohan maliwanag ang aking boto, igalang natin ang ruling at decision ng Korte Suprema," aniya. Sa kabila nito, ipinunto ni Lacson na taliwas ang opinyon ng mga legal observer sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema, lalo na sa interpretasyon nito sa Art. XI Section 3, paragraph (4) - na ang pag-file ng verified complaint ng hindi bababa sa 1/3 ng miyembro ng Kamara ang mag-constitute sa Articles of Impeachment, at itutuloy na "forthwith" ng Senado ang trial. Umaasa din si Lacson na hindi magkaroon ng kaguluhan tulad ng sinasabi ng ilan, kung hindi matutuloy ang impeachment trial. "Huwag naman sana. Ang aking pananaw talaga ang inaasahan nating last, final arbiter, final interpreter ng Saligang Batas at kung anong usapin napapaloob dito ay ang Korte Suprema. Wala tayong maaasahan pang pwedeng mag-interpret ng batas kundi ang Korte Suprema," aniya.