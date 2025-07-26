Press Release

July 26, 2025 Ping Lacson Presses Long-Term, Integrated Master Planning for Flood Control More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-presses-long-term-integrated-master-planning-for-flood-control/

DZRH interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQv4wQELTIY

DWIZ interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XxMgrUPevo Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Saturday pressed for a long-term and integrated master plan for flood management, in the wake of the devastation caused by days of flooding brought by recent cyclones and the southwest monsoon. Lacson said it is time to review the present flood management programs, including how almost P2 trillion in funding in the last 15 years was spent, and hold the concerned parties accountable. "What happened to the huge amounts we spent in the last 15 years? Was there any progress? If the flood control policies and programs were not effective, we should see where we went wrong and make the needed corrections," he said in Filipino, in interviews on DZRH and DWIZ. "For accountability, we need to see how the funds were spent and find out who were responsible for it," he added. Earlier, Lacson bared that almost P2 trillion had been allocated for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) since 2011, yet the flooding problem persists. Citing figures from the budgets for 2011 to 2025, he said the DPWH's budget for flood control programs amounted to P1.90788 trillion, or P348 million a day - though many of the recent programs were virtually impounded or flagged as "For Issuance of SARO" (FISARO) - which may mean huge unused allocations. Worse, he noted the overall budget for flood control projects could be bigger as they have not yet accounted for the flood control allocations for other agencies such as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Lacson stressed the need for long-term planning for flood control, noting that in other countries, the planning would cover 20 years instead of the Philippines' medium-term planning of five to six years. "Can't we have a long-term master plan so the program will go on regardless of changes in administration? The United States has that, so people know what to expect for the next 20 years. We don't have that," he said. Also, he said flood control programs must be "integrated and holistic" at least at the regional level, with proper coordination among local government units (LGUs). This will address the possibility that floods in one town or city can spill over to neighboring areas, he said. "We cannot insulate a town or city in formulating a flood management program because floods may spill over to its neighboring areas. The planning should be integrated at least at the regional level," he said. Meanwhile, Lacson said it is time as well to make sure erring contractors and those involved in faulty flood control programs are jailed or penalized, if only to discourage others from engaging in corruption. "To prevent others from taking part in this practice, we should make sure those involved are punished. Otherwise, they will be encouraged to make big money through this," he said. Lacson also reiterated his call to the public to be vigilant in the entire budgeting process. He said this is why he refiled his bill institutionalizing the participation of accredited non-government organizations and civil society groups in the preparation of the budget, including the bicameral conference committee. "We need to be vigilant again, to put corrupt legislators on notice," he said. Ping Lacson, Itinulak ang Long-Term, Integrated na Master Planning para sa Flood Control More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/07/26/ping-lacson-presses-long-term-integrated-master-planning-for-flood-control/

DZRH interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQv4wQELTIY

DWIZ interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XxMgrUPevo Isinulong ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson nitong Sabado ang long-term at integrated na master plan para sa flood management, matapos ang ilang araw ng pagbaha dulot ng nakaraang bagyo at ng habagat. Ani Lacson, panahon nang i-review ang kasalukuyang flood management programs, kabilang ang paggastos ng halos P2 trilyon na pondo sa nakaraang 15 taon - at panagutin ang mga sangkot. "Kung ganyan kalaki ang nagugol, ano ang nangyari sa nakaraang 15 taon? Ano ang progress at pinaglaanan natin ng pondo, anong pinagawa natin, ano ang flood control management programs na nakalatag? At kung ito ay hindi effective sa policy, baka dapat pagaralan natin at review-hin natin kung ano ang mga mali at itama natin," aniya sa panayam sa DZRH at DWIZ. "Sa accountability, hanapin natin kung paano nagastos para hanapin natin kung mahanap natin, sino ang nangontrata dito, sino nag-inspect dito, sino ang responsible," dagdag niya. Ibinulgar ni Lacson nitong Biyernes na halos P2 trilyon ang nailaan sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) mula 2011, nguni't tuloy pa rin ang pagbaha. Mula 2011 to 2025, ang budget ng DPWH para sa flood control program ay umabot ng P1.90788 trilyon, or P348 milyon kada araw - bagama't marami sa mga programa kamakailan lamang ang na-flag bilang "For Issuance of SARO" (FISARO) - na nangangahulugan na malaki ang hindi nagamit na pondo. Ang masama pa, aniya, ang kabuuang budget para sa flood control ay maaaring mas malaki pa dahil hindi pa nakasama dito ang alokasyon para sa ibang ahensya tulad ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Iginiit ni Lacson na kailangan ang long-term planning para sa flood control, dahil sa ibang bansa tulad ng Estados Unidos, sakop ng pagpaplano ng 20 taon sa halip na lima hanggang anim na taon na medium-term planning sa Pilipinas. "Di ba pwedeng magsagawa ng pangmatagalan na plano para tuloy-tuloy na maski sino nakaupo, yan ang susundin na master plan? Wala tayong ganoon eh. Sa US, 20 years from now alam nila kung anong kalsadang lalapad, kung anong kalsadang bubuksan," aniya. Iginiit din ni Lacson na dapat "integrated and holistic" ang flood control program na hindi bababa sa regional level, na may koordinasyon sa mga local government units (LGU) para hindi mag-spillover ang baha sa karatig bayan o siyudad. "Hindi ma-insulate ang munisipyo o siyudad, hindi pwedeng hindi tatagos sa kanya ang baha. Dapat naka-integrate, at least regional man lang," aniya. Samantala, idiniin ni Lacson na panahon nang tiyakin na ang mga tiwaling kontraktor at ibang sangkot sa palpak na flood control program ay maparusahan, para hindi maenganyo ang iba na makisali dito. "Para hindi pamarisan, kailangang may nakikita ang kababayan nating may napaparusahan. Kung walang napaparusahan at walang nananagot, nakakaenganyo ito. Ma-encourage ang iba. Madali namang lusutan, madali ang pera, so doon na lang tayo sa madaling lumusot at madali ang pera," aniya. Nanawagan din muli si Lacson sa publiko na maging alisto at makialam sa proseso ng paghubog ng pambansang budget. Aniya, ito ang dahilan kung bakit siya naghain muli ng panukala para makilahok ang publiko sa proseso, kabilang ang bicameral conference committee. "Kailangan ang vigilance. Dapat mauso uli yan. Put on notice ang legislators na abuso na," aniya.