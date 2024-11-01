Press Release

July 26, 2025 Gatchalian: sustain learning recovery efforts to decrease non-readers "The drop of Grade 3 non-readers, from 65,000 to 2,000, as reported by the Department of Education, is a welcome development. We need, however, to sustain learning recovery efforts, especially as prolonged class suspensions threaten to aggravate learning loss. Moving forward, we must ensure the effective rollout of the ARAL Program and mobilize local government units to combat illiteracy. Sa pagbasa nagsisimula ang pag-asa. Kung bawat batang Pilipino ay marunong bumasa, masisiguro nating walang batang maiiwan sa pag-unlad."