Press Release

July 26, 2025 'Choose God's side': Cayetano urges prayer, respect amid SC ruling on impeachment case As the Supreme Court's ruling voiding the impeachment case against the Vice President drew split reactions, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday urged Filipinos to pray not for God to take sides in the political storm but for the nation to stand on the side of what is right. "Maraming nagdadasal na sana ma-impeach si VP Duterte. Maraming nagdadasal na sana hindi ma-impeach si VP Duterte. Pero hindi ba ang tama e, 'Lord, turuan Niyo kami how do we be on your side? Ano ba Lord ang tama?'" Cayetano said in the July 25 episode of 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan.' The high court on Friday ruled that the House of Representatives violated the Constitution's one-year bar rule when it entertained multiple impeachment complaints against the Vice President, effectively stripping the Senate of jurisdiction over the case. "We have to talk about everything in two contexts. One, nation-building. Number two, aligning kung anong gusto ng Panginoon sa ating bansa," the senator said. 'Respect the Supreme Court' Cayetano expressed surprise and disappointment that some lawyers and political commentators questioned the SC's role in the impeachment process, even though it is mandated by the Constitution to interpret the law. "Gulat po ako na marami pa ring credible lawyers na imbes na sabihing 'hintayin natin ang SC, let's respect the SC,' eh bago lumabas ang decision medyo tinitira-tira na ang SC [at sinasabihang] huwag makialam," he said. Cayetano said the Supreme Court did not overstep, explaining that while impeachment is a function of the Legislative Branch, it is the Court's constitutional role to interpret the law. "Kung may question kung tama y'ung proseso, kung tama y'ung charges, kung may jurisdiction, et cetera, 'yan po ay sa SC talaga," he said. The senator reminded the public that the Senate had always upheld the Supreme Court's interpretations in past impeachment cases. "In the past, we accepted [the SC's rulings]. So nagtataka ako ba't may mga kini-question ang role ng SC," Cayetano said. He added that the Supreme Court's latest decision was based on a careful review of facts. "After the Supreme Court got all of the facts, definite ang kanilang statement," he noted. 'Where do we go from here?' Wrapping up the session, Cayetano called on Filipinos to reflect on the bigger issues facing the country beyond political fights, such as the recurring floods and questions on how public funds are prioritized and spent. "I'm asking all of you to pray for the nation. Pray where we go from here," he said. "Impeachment is one of the important issues. But what about ang binaha? What about the billions of pesos - trillion na nga - sa DPWH na tama ba ang pinupuntahan o hindi?" he said. Join the nightly discussion on values-oriented topics about daily life and governance via Senator Cayetano's official Facebook page. Cayetano nanawagan ng panalangin, respeto kasunod ng SC ruling sa impeachment case "Lord, turuan Niyo kami, how do we be on your side? Ano ba Lord ang tama?" Ayon kay Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes, ito dapat ang maging laman ng panalangin ng mga Pilipino sa gitna ng mga hati-hating opinyon tungkol sa ruling ng Korte Suprema sa impeachment case laban sa Pangalawang Pangulo. Giit ng Senador, imbes na asamin nating pumanig sa atin ang Diyos, dapat ay asamin nating malaman ang tama sa mata ng Diyos at tumindig para rito. Ayon sa desisyong inilabas ng Supreme Court (SC) nitong Biyernes, null and void ang impeachment case laban sa Bise Presidente dahil lumabag ito sa one-year bar rule sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon. Dahil dito, walang jurisdiction ang Senado sa kaso. "We have to talk about everything in two contexts. One, nation-building. Number two, aligning kung anong gusto ng Panginoon sa ating bansa," pahayag ni Cayetano. Respetuhin ang Korte Suprema Nagpahayag din ng pagkagulat at pagkadismaya ang senador sa mga "credible lawyers" at komentarista na nagsasabing walang karapatan ang SC na maglabas ng ruling tungkol sa constitutionality ng impeachment case. "Gulat po ako na marami pa ring credible lawyers na imbes na sabihing 'hintayin natin ang SC, let's respect the SC,' eh bago lumabas ang decision medyo tinitira-tira na ang SC [at sinasabihang] huwag makialam," aniya. Paliwanag ng abogadong senador, bagama't ang Lehislatibo ang nagsasagawa ng impeachment proceedings, mandato naman ng SC na i-interpret ang batas at ang Konstitusyon, kabilang ang mga rules sa impeachment. "Kung may question kung tama y'ung proseso, kung tama y'ung charges, kung may jurisdiction, et cetera, 'yan po ay sa SC talaga," aniya. Sa mga nakaraang impeachment proceedings ay pinakinggan naman aniya ng Senado ang mga interpretasyon ng SC. "So nagtataka ako ba't may mga kini-question ang role ng SC," aniya. Dagdag pa niya, base sa facts ang inilabas na desisyon ng Korte Suprema. "After the Supreme Court got all of the facts, definite ang kanilang statement," aniya. 'Where do we go from here?' Sa huli, nanawagan si Cayetano sa lahat na huwag malunod sa ingay ng pulitika at bigyang-pansin din ang iba pang malalaking problema ng bayan. "I'm asking all of you to pray for the nation. Pray where we go from here," aniya. "Impeachment is one of the important issues. But what about ang binaha? What about the billions of pesos - trillion na nga - sa DPWH na tama ba ang pinupuntahan o hindi?" giit niya. Makisali sa gabi-gabing talakayan tungkol sa mga isyung may kinalaman sa values, pananampalatay, buhay, at bayan sa official Facebook page ng senador.