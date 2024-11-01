Press Release

July 26, 2025 Cayetano's Emergency Response unit brings aid to NCR and Rizal The bayanihan spirit was in full force as the Office of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, in partnership with military rescue units and local leaders, distributed 970 hot meals and 270 grocery packs to flood-affected residents and rescue volunteers in Manila, Marikina, and Rizal Province from July 23 to 24, 2025. Under Cayetano's Emergency Response Program, his team provided immediate aid to communities impacted by continuous rains and storm-related flooding. On July 23, the team distributed 250 hot meals in Barangays 262 and 264 in Tondo, Manila. The following day, July 24, the team visited Marikina's District 1 to serve 100 hot meals in coordination with Councilor Carl Africa. The outreach also extended to the Manila Port Area, where 70 grocery packs were distributed to members of the Baseco PODA (Padyak Operators and Drivers Association). The group is also a beneficiary of Cayetano's Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) Program -- a livelihood initiative launched in 2013 aimed at empowering sectoral groups by providing accessible, low-interest loans to support small businesses and sustainable employment. Simultaneously on July 24, Cayetano's team distributed 100 hot meals each in Taytay, Cainta, San Mateo, along with 200 grocery packs in San Mateo. These efforts were made possible through the support of Taytay Mayor Allan Martine De Leon, Cainta ABC President Janice Tacsagon, and San Mateo Mayor Omie Rivera. The senator also made sure to recognize the tireless efforts of rescue volunteers. A total of 320 hot meals were delivered - 100 hot meals for the staff of Manila DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office), 100 for the 11th and 12th Civil Military Operations Battalion, and 120 for the 1304th and 1305th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion. Cayetano's Emergency Response unit continues to provide relief (pantawid) and recovery/rehabilitation (pang-ahon) aid to Filipinos affected by disasters such as floods, fires, earthquakes, and landslides. These efforts are part of his long-standing push to establish a dedicated Emergency Response Department (ERD). Filed under Senate Bill No. 105 in the 20th Congress, the ERD Act aims to centralize government action to enhance the country's disaster resilience, citing the country's high vulnerability to natural calamities and climate change impacts. Following the devastation nationwide caused by three storms and monsoon rains since July 18, 2025, Cayetano renewed his call for the measure's passage. While the bill is still pending, he remains committed to providing urgent aid and restoring hope in crisis-hit communities through ongoing Emergency Response operations. Emergency Response unit ni Cayetano nagbigay ng tulong sa NCR at Rizal Namigay ng 970 hot meals at 270 grocery packs ang tanggapan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa mga nasalanta ng baha at volunteer sa rescue operations sa Maynila, Marikina, at Rizal nitong July 23 at 24, 2025. Sa ilalim ng Emergency Response Program ni Cayetano at katuwang ang mga sundalo sa rescue operations at mga lokal na opisyal, agad nabigyan ng tulong ang mga komunidad na naapektuhan ng tuloy-tuloy na ulan at pagbaha. Nagsimula silang mamigay noong July 23 ng 250 hot meals sa Barangay 262 at 264 sa Tondo, Maynila. Kinabukasan, July 24, nagpunta naman sila sa District 1 ng Marikina at namigay ng 100 hot meals kasama si Konsehal Carl Africa. Namigay rin sila ng 70 grocery packs sa mga miyembro ng Baseco PODA (Padyak Operators and Drivers Association) sa Port Area ng Maynila. Ang grupong ito ay bahagi rin ng PTK Program (Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan) ni Cayetano na tumutulong sa kabuhayan ng maliliit na negosyante sa pamamagitan ng pautang na may mababang interes. Noong July 24 din, namigay ang grupo ng tig-100 hot meals sa Taytay, Cainta, at San Mateo sa lalawigan ng Rizal. Nagbigay din sila ng 200 grocery packs sa San Mateo. Naitaguyod ang lahat ng ito sa tulong nina Taytay Mayor Allan Martine De Leon, Cainta ABC President Janice Tacsagon, at San Mateo Mayor Omie Rivera. Bilang pasasalamat, sinigurado ng senador na busog ang mga katuwang na volunteer rescuers. Kabuuang 320 hot meals ang ipinamahagi - 100 para sa staff ng Manila DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office), 100 para sa 11th and 12th Civil Military Operations Battalion, at 120 para sa1304th and 1305th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion. Patuloy ang pagbibigay ng tulong ni Cayetano sa mga biktima ng kalamidad tulad ng baha, sunog, lindol, at landslide. Layunin din niya ang pagkakaroon ng hiwalay na ahensya ng gobyerno para sa mas mabilis at maayos na pagtugon sa mga sakuna - ang tinatawag na Emergency Response Department (ERD). Inihain niya bilang Senate Bill No. 105 ngayong 20th Congress, layunin nitong gawing mas mabilis at organisado ang pagtulong ng gobyerno tuwing may kalamidad, lalo na't madalas tamaan ng sakuna ang bansa. Dahil sa pinsalang dulot ng tatlong bagyo at habagat simula July 18, 2025, muling nanawagan si Cayetano na ipasa ang panukalang batas na ito. Habang hindi pa ito batas, patuloy si Cayetano na nabibigay ng tulong at pag-asa sa mga apektadong komunidad sa pamamagitan ng Emergency Response Program.