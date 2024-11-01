Press Release

July 25, 2025 STRONGER SUPPORT SYSTEMS NEEDED TO ADDRESS DECLINING PH FISH STOCKS--PANGILINAN Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan raised alarm over the declining fish stocks in the country, underscoring the need for stronger support systems and government intervention to protect critical coastal habitats, promote sustainable fishing practices, and restore the livelihoods of small-scale fishers. A staunch supporter of food security and agricultural reforms, the senator lamented the state of the country's fisheries sector after international ocean advocacy group Oceana reported that the country's municipal fisheries production has dropped to historic laws because of chronic overfishing and illegal commercial fishing. "Remember that this is not just a fisheries issue; it is a national concern affecting millions of Filipinos who rely on our oceans for livelihood and food," Pangilinan pointed out. "We need to act immediately--enforce laws against illegal fishing, promote sustainable practices, and increase investments in modernizing agricultural tools and infrastructure for our fisherfolk." The senator also warned that the decline in municipal fisheries production will directly affect the country's access to nutritious food, as fish remains the most affordable source of protein for millions of citizens. He called on relevant government agencies, particularly the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), to provide a comprehensive response to the environmental and socio-economic impact of the steep decline in municipal fisheries production. The senator is pushing to develop Community-Based Coastal Resource Management (CRM) Plans, empower the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Councils (FARMCs), use Community-Based Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (CEAFM), promote critical coastal areas and sustainable fishing practices, and strengthen local government capacities. As one of his first legislative actions, Pangilinan filed a proposal to create a Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to promote the sustainable development and management of all fisheries, marine, and aquatic resources in Philippine waters. Under the proposal, the department will enforce all fishery laws, rules, and regulations to protect the country's marine resources. It will also be designed to ensure "the generation of highest possible income for fisherfolk, and fishery-related enterprises." "This must be a wake-up call to us. Let us not fail our fishermen. Let us not fail our people, with whom we made a pact to end hunger, secure the food supply, and lower the prices of food," the senator said.