July 25, 2025

Senator Imee R. Marcos
Pahayag ukol sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa impeachment ni VP Sara

Galangin at respetuhin ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema.

Sa mga kasamahan kong senador -- trabaho na po tayo. Atupagin na natin ang kapakanan ng mamamayan.

Awat muna sa pulitika!
