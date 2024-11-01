Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the SC ruling involving the impeachment trial of VP Sara Duterte

With all due respect, nakakadismaya itong biglaang pagpigil ng Korte Suprema sa pagdaraos ng impeachment trial laban kay VP Sara Duterte.

Maliwanag naman na sinabi ng Korte Suprema na hindi nila pinapawalang-sala si VP Duterte, at maaaring mai-file ang impeachment complaint ulit next year.

But we have many disturbing questions about the short-term and long-term consequences of this ruling.

Isa sa ipinagtataka natin ay kung paano naviolate ang "one year bar rule" ngayong iisa lang naman ang kaso na iniakyat sa Senado, ayon na rin sa desisyon mismo ng Korte Suprema sa Gutierrez vs. House of Representatives (G.R. No. 193459).

As the Supreme Court explained in that decision, the clear consideration behind the one year bar rule "refers to the element of time, and not the number of complaints." Sabi nga ng Korte Suprema: " The measure of protection afforded by the Constitution is that if the impeachable officer is made to undergo such ride, he or she should be made to traverse it just once. "

Bukod pa, nakakabahala na tila nagdagdag ng napakaraming requirement ang Korte Suprema para simulan ang proseso ng impeachment. I can only hope that this new ruling will not adversely affect future efforts to hold our highest public officers accountable.

Malinaw pa rin ang Saligang Batas - public office is a public trust - at walang opisyal ang may karapatan sa posisyon.

Lahat ng opisyal ng bayan ay may pananagutan sa bawat Pilipino, and the constitutional right of the people to hold their highest officials accountable must always prevail. The people have every right to demand answers. Ipaglalaban namin ito.