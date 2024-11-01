Gatchalian to retailers: Don't exploit calamity victims, follow medicine price freeze

"The DOH's 60-day price freeze on essential medicines in areas declared under a state of calamity is a necessary and urgent measure to ensure that life-saving treatments remain within reach of our most vulnerable citizens.

I strongly urge all retailers, pharmacies, and distributors to strictly comply with the price freeze. I also call on local government units and concerned agencies to step up monitoring efforts and swiftly act on reports of overpricing or violations. Ang pananamantala sa gitna ng krisis ay hindi makatao. Ito ang panahon para ipakita ang malasakit at pagkakaisa sa kapwa nating Pilipino."