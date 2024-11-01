STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SC RULING THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT VS VICE PRESIDENT SARA DUTERTE AS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

While I cannot speak for or on behalf of my colleagues on this matter, the Senate has always been firmly committed to the rule of law, and I expect the body, when we convene the 20th Congress, to take a collective stand by acceding to the High Court's decision.

Nonetheless, I welcome this decision, which serves as a vital reminder that all efforts to hold public officials accountable must be firmly grounded in legality and due process.

As a co-equal branch of government, we must abide by the decision of the Supreme Court. Even in a political process like impeachment proceedings, we must adhere to established procedures and due process to ensure that our actions are neither arbitrary nor solely driven by political agendas.

Now, we can focus on more pressing issues confronting the country, as well as the rehabilitation of areas devastated by the spate of typhoons that have hit the country over the past several days.