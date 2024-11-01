STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN

On the 69th Philippines-Japan Friendship Day

Yesterday, we marked 69 years of enduring friendship between the Philippines and Japan--a bond built not only through treaties and trade, but through trust, compassion, and shared progress.

Over the decades, Japan has stood beside the Filipino people--helping rebuild after disasters, supporting our farmers and fisherfolk, investing in our infrastructure, and offering opportunities for learning and growth. This is a friendship that reaches beyond governments--into communities, livelihoods, and futures.

We thank the Japanese people for their unwavering support and genuine solidarity. May this partnership continue to grow--rooted in respect, strengthened by shared values, and always in service of our peoples.

Mabuhay ang pagkakaibigang Pilipino at Hapones.

Mabuhay ang #JPPHFriendship.