PANGILINAN LEADS IMMEDIATE DISASTER RESPONSE EFFORTS TO AID OCCIDENTAL MINDORO

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan mobilized immediate relief and coordination efforts to help the victims of the massive flooding in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro because of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

In a text message, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro Mayor E-K Almero commended the senator for leading the efforts to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-MIMAROPA, as well as the 300 food packs sent by his office.

"We will post our documentation po sa ating official FB page po for transparency po and will provide po the list ng ating beneficiaries," Almero told Pangilinan.

"Mula po sa mamamayan ng Mamburao, maraming maraming salamat po and may God bless you abundantly!," he added.

Within hours of reports that confirmed the extent of the disaster's impact, the senator's office activated a rapid response team to assess the needs and deliver critical aid.

"As I said before, my office is the people's office, too. We are ready to help and assist anyone regardless of political color and alliance," Pangilinan said.

The senator is currently mobilizing additional efforts to help affected farmers by buying their produce directly through the Sagip Saka Act and coordinating with LGUs to distribute food items to the flood victims.