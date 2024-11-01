Press Release

July 24, 2025 Pangilinan Seeks Answers on Delayed Implementation of Sagip Saka Act Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday pressed the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) to explain why the Sagip Saka Act, a landmark law enabling direct food procurement from farmers, remains inconsistently implemented six years after its passage. The senator raised alarm over a GPPB resolution that classifies rice as "processed food"--effectively excluding it from the coverage of Republic Act No. 11321. "Where in the law did it say processed?" Pangilinan asked. "Where does it say that they cannot buy processed rice? The law is very clear: government can buy rice directly from our farmers. So why are there still instances when our rice farmers are being turned down by government agencies and instrumentalities?" The Sagip Saka Act, authored by Pangilinan and enacted in 2019, allows national and local government agencies, including GOCCs, to bypass standard bidding procedures and enter into negotiated contracts with accredited farmers' cooperatives and associations for the direct purchase of rice and other agricultural products. Pangilinan said the law was designed with a clear intent: "When we authored this law, we designed it to be a win-win for the government and our farmers: the government receives fresh and local produce, while our farmers get access to a bigger market and fairer income." Despite this, many agencies still hesitate to implement the measure due to confusion or fear of violating procurement rules. "These rules are supposed to prevent corruption," Pangilinan noted earlier, "but what they're preventing is progress. They're keeping government money from going straight to the people who grow our food. Instead of empowering farmers, the current system empowers traders." The senator called on the GPPB to issue clear and concise guidelines to help LGUs and other procuring entities implement the law confidently and uniformly. He also warned that he will move to defer the budget of agencies that cannot present concrete plans for Sagip Saka implementation. "It has been six years already. And yet, every day that the law is not fully implemented is a missed opportunity to protect our farmers and fisherfolk and ensure healthy and nutritious food for our people," he said. More urgently, he emphasized, the issue goes beyond bureaucracy: "Gutom ang isinusugal dito. Sa bawat araw na hindi natin binibili direkta sa mga magsasaka, talo ang mga pamilyang umaasa sa palay at talo rin ang pamilyang umaasa sa murang bigas." He closed with a reminder that transcends partisanship: "Walang kulay ang gutom. Kung totoo tayong nagseserbisyo, dapat diretso ang tulong sa nagtatanim--hindi sa nagkakalakal."