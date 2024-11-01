Press Release

July 24, 2025 PANGILINAN: REFORM GPPB RULES TO ALLOW DIRECT RICE PROCUREMENT FROM FARMERS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday called for urgent reforms in government procurement policies to allow farmers to sell rice directly to national agencies and local government units, saying that the current system "favors traders over producers" and deprives farmers of fair income. "It's time we ask the hard question: Why can't our government buy rice straight from our farmers?" Pangilinan said. "Why are we forcing them to go through layers of bureaucracy that benefit middlemen but leave our food producers in poverty?" Pangilinan, principal sponsor of the Sagip Saka Act (Republic Act 11321), emphasized that the law already allows direct procurement from accredited farmers' cooperatives and associations. However, implementation has been slow due to restrictive interpretations of procurement rules set by the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB). "These rules are supposed to prevent corruption, but what they're preventing is progress. They're keeping government money from going straight to the people who grow our food," he said. "Instead of empowering farmers, the current system empowers traders." Under existing GPPB guidelines, farmers must comply with stringent documentation, accreditation, and bidding requirements--barriers that most small-scale producers cannot meet. As a result, government procurement of rice for feeding programs, calamity response, and other needs often ends up in the hands of large private suppliers. Pangilinan urged the GPPB to review and revise its policies in line with the intent of the Sagip Saka Act--to enable government agencies to directly source food from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding, under specific conditions. "Gutom ang isinusugal dito. Sa bawat araw na hindi natin binibili direkta sa mga magsasaka, talo ang mga pamilyang umaasa sa palay at talo rin ang pamilyang umaasa sa murang bigas," he warned. "Walang kulay ang gutom. Kung totoo tayong nagseserbisyo, dapat diretso ang tulong sa nagtatanim, hindi sa nagkakalakal." "The law is already there. The will of Congress is clear. What we need now is action from implementing agencies. If we truly want food security and rural development, then we must make it easier--not harder--for government to buy from our own farmers," Pangilinan concluded.