Gatchalian: fast-track repairs for typhoon-damaged classrooms

"I am urging the Department of Education to work with the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units to fast-track the assessments and repairs of damaged classrooms. Kung mananatiling sira ang ating mga classroom, magpapatuloy ang banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral at guro.

We must prioritize making our classrooms and school buildings climate-resilient, not just to protect lives, but to break the costly cycle of repair and reconstruction every time disaster strikes. Investing in resilient infrastructure now will save resources, safeguard learning, and ensure continuity in education."