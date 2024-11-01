Press Release

July 24, 2025 Gatchalian: Step Up Power Restoration Where Possible "As floodwaters have already receded in many areas, concerned power distribution utilities and electric cooperatives should step up power restoration efforts in areas that experienced outages over the past several days due to the impact of elevated water levels from monsoon rains. Power restoration should be prioritized in evacuation areas and critical facilities such as hospitals and learning centers. Kuryente ang lifeline ng kalusugan, edukasyon, at pag-asa ng mga nasalanta. Kaya't dapat prayoridad ang mabilis at ligtas na pagpapanumbalik ng suplay ng kuryente sa mga binahang lugar."