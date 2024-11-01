Press Release

July 23, 2025 Statement on the US-PH trade agreement While the general optics of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s trip to the United States seem promising, we also have to closely examine the substance of the visit, particularly the new trade arrangement announced between the two countries. Reports state that the Philippines will impose zero tariffs on goods imported from the United States, while our exports to their market will face a 19 percent tariff. That seems highly unbalanced. Japan, in contrast, secured a 15 percent reciprocal tariff agreement with the US. If the United States truly sees us as a treaty ally, we should be accorded the same level of mutual respect in trade policy. We have a similar trade arrangement with Indonesia, which is not even a treaty ally and does not host US forces or EDCA sites. The least we could have done was to negotiate terms on par with what Japan enjoys, a fellow US treaty ally. The cost of production is already steep in the Philippines, and a 19-percent tariff on our goods makes them even less competitive in the US market. Meanwhile, the zero-tariff entry of American goods would almost certainly flood the country with cheaper imports, posing serious risks to local producers. Parang lugi tayo rito. Kapag bumaha sa bansa ng murang imported na karne, manok at mais mula sa Amerika, siguradong kawawa ang ating mga magsasaka. Baka tuluyan nang mamatay ang ating local agriculture sector. Sa kasalukuyan nga, umaabot na sa 1.33 billion kilo ang iniimport nating karne at inaasahang aabot pa sa 1.75 million metric tons ang mais na papasok sa loob ng susunod na taon. Sa ilalim ng zero tariff deal, lalong mahihirapan ang lokal na produkto natin na makipagsabayan sa presyo. Still, a one percent tariff reduction on Philippine imports does move the needle, even by a little, and this can be a launchpad to better deals in the future. Sa ganang atin lang, mas mainam na ipaglaban ng gobyerno ang mas patas na trato sa ating mga produkto. Habang pinalalalim natin ang ugnayan sa US, sana sabayan natin ito ng mas aktibong pakikipag-ugnayan sa iba pang mga merkado tulad ng Europe at Canada na matagal na ring nagpapakita ng interes sa isang Free Trade Agreement. I look forward to a full disclosure of the trade deal's final provisions. If the administration believes this is the best path forward, I trust that they can justify how it will serve the long-term interests of Filipino producers and secure fairer trade terms for the country.