Press Release

July 23, 2025 ZERO TARIFF RATE ON US GOODS CONCERNING FOR AGRI SECTOR--PANGILINAN Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday, July 23, expressed serious concern over reports that the Philippines approved a zero tariff rate for US goods entering the Philippines, warning against its long-term impact on agricultural production and the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk. The senator called on Malacañang to be transparent on the new trade deal, specifically on the agricultural products that the new trade policy will cover. "While we understand the need for economic stability, it should not come at the price of the livelihoods of our agricultural workers," Pangilinan said. "If implemented without careful consideration, a zero tariff policy will disadvantage our farmers and fisherfolk, and put in peril our work toward food security and national development." This came amid claims by US President Donald Trump in a social media post that the Philippines" is going open market with the United States with zero tariffs," although President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. clarified that the zero tariffs will only be applied on certain products, such as automobiles. But he also admitted that the Philippines will increase its importation of some US goods, like soy products, wheat products, and medicine. "New policies and agreements must come with clear safeguards for local livelihoods. Our farmers need support, not setbacks. They need us to protect them, rather than put their livelihoods at risk," the senator added. Data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) showed that the Philippines imports animal feeds, cereal products, dairy products, meat and poultry, and fruits and vegetables from the US.