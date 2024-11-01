Press Release

July 23, 2025 PANGILINAN MULLS REDUCING LOAN REQUIREMENTS FOR FARMERS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is looking to ease the loan requirements for farmers and fisherfolk availing of government financial assistance, citing how stringent requirements hinder their access to much-needed aid that will help in bolstering agricultural productivity and rural development. In a media interview in Marawi City last week, the senator underscored the role of local government units and the Department of Agriculture (DA) in assisting community farmers and fisherfolk in availing government financial aids and processing their requirements on time, especially during times of disasters and calamities. "Dapat sila (farmers and fisherfolk) ang unang sinusuportahan at kung kailangan mabawasan yung mga requirements, yun bubusisiin din natin," the senator said. In a separate remark, he pointed out the importance of removing long-standing financial barriers that limit agricultural growth and rural prosperity. "It is disheartening to think that while our farmers and fisherfolk are the backbone of our economy, they are left behind to fend for themselves. They're often neglected and do not have access to the financial tools they need to succeed," Pangilinan added. "We must make it easy for our agricultural workers to access capital, so they can grow their businesses and help the nation achieve food security." The senator also vowed to check on other possible reforms on the government's loan policy for farmers and fisherfolk. This includes faster loan approval times, flexible repayment terms, targeted support for women and young farmers, and increased credit limits for high-performing borrowers. The plan to simplify the loan application process for farmers and fisherfolk is aligned with the senator's Republic Act 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act, which not only allows national and local governments to purchase directly from agricultural workers, but also aims for farm enterprise development rather than subsistence farming.