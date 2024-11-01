Gatchalian on make-up classes amid monsoon rains: support teachers, protect learning

"If make-up classes are necessary to recover from class suspensions, teachers must not carry the burden alone. They need adequate teaching materials, clear guidance, and protection from added workload. Align these efforts with learning recovery programs like the ARAL Program.

Tandaan: walang learning recovery kung pagod ang mga guro at kapos sila sa kagamitan. Let us equip them to succeed dahil ang suporta sa guro ay suporta sa kinabukasan. Kaya kung gusto nating masugpo ang krisis sa edukasyon, ibigay natin ang buong suporta sa ating education frontliners."