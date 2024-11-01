Press Release

July 23, 2025 Gatchalian: Protect GSIS members' interests at all cost "I fully support the DOF's decision to conduct a parallel investigation into the GSIS's stock investments, as this shows the government's commitment to accountability and transparency in all public institutions, especially those managing workers' funds. For GSIS members, this serves as a guarantee that their investments are shielded by the highest standards of prudence, transparency, and accountability. Mahalaga na mapangalagaan ang interes ng mga GSIS members dahil ang kanilang kontribusyon ay perang kanilang pinaghirapan at nakalaan para sa kanilang kinabukasan at ng kanilang pamilya."