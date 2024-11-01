Press Release

July 22, 2025 Ping Lacson to Actively Call Out 'Pork' in Budget Even as Minority Bloc Member Ending up in the minority bloc will not stop Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson from calling out "pork barrel" and other irregularities in the budget - including the proposed national budget for 2026. Lacson, who earned a reputation as a watchdog of the budget, said Monday that he intends to participate actively in committee hearings and plenary debates on the spending bill. "Hindi ko iiwanan ang aking tungkulin lalo na sa pagbantay ng national budget (I will not abandon my duty especially in keeping watch over the national budget)," he said in an interview on True FM. Lacson said that regardless of whether he is in the majority or minority bloc, he had called out and even caused the scrapping of questionable allocations in the budget. These include the "Tulong Dunong" education scholarships that he noted were arbitrarily given by lawmakers; the Department of Public Works and Highways' request for right-of-way payments when it still had billions in unspent funds for the purpose; and the flood control project allocations where billions of pesos ended up in a small barangay and a small town. Lacson said he plans to grill the officials concerned regarding the flood control projects in a small barangay in Oriental Mindoro that received P1.9 billion and a small town in the same province that received P10 billion. Oriental Mindoro is among the areas reportedly affected by floods brought by the Severe Tropical Storm Crising and the southwest monsoon. "Sa akin tama na ang put them on notice may nakikialam na may nag-aaral na may nakukuhang datos na tatanungin kayo (For me, it's enough to put those concerned on notice that someone is watching, that they have studied the relevant data)," he said. Lacson reiterated that the public must be awake and wise to attempts at insertions and other questionable items in the budget since it is the lifeblood of the nation. Earlier, he refiled his bill allowing the participation of civil society groups in the deliberations on the budget, including the bicameral conference committee. "It's about time magising tayong lahat, bantayin natin ang ating national budget kasi ito ang lifeline ng ating ekonomiya if not the country itself (It's about time we woke up and kept watch over the budget because it is the lifeline of our economy if not the country itself)," he said. He added that year in and year out, there are huge unused appropriations that could have been invested for infrastructure and livelihood programs to boost our economy, yet were not spent because the implementing agencies were kept in the dark. "Ang magkausap lang congressman at contractor niya. 